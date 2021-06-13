Events on the Arkdale calendar
(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Arkdale area:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI
Father's Day Weekend at Pineland Camping Park, 916 State Road 13, Arkdale, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 12:00 am
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 2004 County Rd Z, Friendship, WI
Little Roche Cree (qualifier) Hours are 3:30PM - 7:30PM Admission: $10 a person for club members. $20 a person for non-members Muskies Matter – Musky Derby 2021 Catch & Release Derby Rules...
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM
Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI
This is a fundraising event sponsored by Midwest Wisconsin Country Music Jamboree
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Address: 981 County Rd Z, Arkdale, WI
Senior Dining Center each thursday 11:30 at the Town of Monroe Town hall Fee at this time is $3.25. The… Read More\n
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 1562 WI-21, Arkdale, WI
Gripping Sanity at The Old Mill at The Old Mill, 1562 Wi-21, Arkdale, WI, US 54613, Arkdale, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm