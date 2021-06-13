Cancel
Arkdale, WI

Events on the Arkdale calendar

Arkdale News Beat
Arkdale News Beat
 8 days ago

(ARKDALE, WI) Arkdale is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Arkdale area:

Father's Day Weekend

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

Father's Day Weekend at Pineland Camping Park, 916 State Road 13, Arkdale, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 12:00 am

Little Roche Cree (qualifier)

Friendship, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2004 County Rd Z, Friendship, WI

Little Roche Cree (qualifier) Hours are 3:30PM - 7:30PM Admission: $10 a person for club members. $20 a person for non-members Muskies Matter – Musky Derby 2021 Catch & Release Derby Rules...

Midwest Wisconsin Country Music Jamboree

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 916 WI-13 Trunk, Arkdale, WI

This is a fundraising event sponsored by Midwest Wisconsin Country Music Jamboree

Senior Dining Center

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 981 County Rd Z, Arkdale, WI

Senior Dining Center each thursday 11:30 at the Town of Monroe Town hall Fee at this time is $3.25. The… Read More\n

Gripping Sanity at The Old Mill

Arkdale, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1562 WI-21, Arkdale, WI

Gripping Sanity at The Old Mill at The Old Mill, 1562 Wi-21, Arkdale, WI, US 54613, Arkdale, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

ABOUT

With Arkdale News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

