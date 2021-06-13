Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leakey, TX

Live events on the horizon in Leakey

Posted by 
Leakey News Beat
Leakey News Beat
 8 days ago

(LEAKEY, TX) Leakey is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leakey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GLkaU_0aT3ehqN00

Alto Frio Summer Youth Camp

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

Alto Frio Summer Youth Camp is on Facebook. To connect with Alto Frio Summer Youth Camp, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0btSA5_0aT3ehqN00

River Road Rally 2021

Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 21488 TX-127, Concan, TX

Date/Time: Fri, Sep 24, 2021 - Sun, Sep 26, 2021 Location: Andy's on River Road Address: [ Get Map ] 21488 TX Hwy 127 Concan, TX 78838 Event Website: www.floatthefrio.com/eventsmarkets.html...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KC2ZS_0aT3ehqN00

Camp La Jita

Utopia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 19459 RM 187, Utopia, TX

Camp La Jita Resident Camp sessions are held at Camp La Jita, a beautiful 236-acre camp situated along the Sabinal River near Utopia. Girls will develop independence while under the supervision of...

Learn More

Preteen Camp

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

Parents, sign your preteen up for our Preteen Camp! This event is for kids who completed 3rd thru 6th Grade in May 2021. Campers will experience interactive Bible studies, high-energy worship...

Learn More

Area Kids Camp

Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

Camp Pastor: Keith Smith Worship Team: Tim Tibbles Band Cost: $150 per person **Cost includes non-refundable​ $25 deposit. Deposits can be transferred but not returned.**

Learn More
Leakey News Beat

Leakey News Beat

Leakey, TX
7
Followers
70
Post
300
Views
ABOUT

With Leakey News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leakey, TX
City
Concan, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Alto Frio#Tx 78838 Event Website#Tx Parents#3rd Thru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related
Leakey, TXPosted by
Leakey News Beat

Job alert: These jobs are open in Leakey

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Leakey: 1. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. OTR Driving with Home Time - Avg $80k/Year; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year; 5. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!; 6. CDL-A Driver Job / Avg. $80k/Yr / 2 Yrs Exp Req;
Leakey, TXPosted by
Leakey News Beat

Job alert: These Leakey jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Leakey: 1. CDL Team Driver Job - Avg $100,000 per Year; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. CDL-A Team Driving Job - Avg $100k / Year; 5. CDL A Hazmat Doubles Team Truck Drivers; 6. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!;