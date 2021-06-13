Live events on the horizon in Leakey

(LEAKEY, TX) Leakey is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Leakey:

Alto Frio Summer Youth Camp Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

River Road Rally 2021 Concan, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 21488 TX-127, Concan, TX

Date/Time: Fri, Sep 24, 2021 - Sun, Sep 26, 2021 Location: Andy's on River Road Address: [ Get Map ] 21488 TX Hwy 127 Concan, TX 78838 Event Website: www.floatthefrio.com/eventsmarkets.html...

Camp La Jita Utopia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 19459 RM 187, Utopia, TX

Camp La Jita Resident Camp sessions are held at Camp La Jita, a beautiful 236-acre camp situated along the Sabinal River near Utopia. Girls will develop independence while under the supervision of...

Preteen Camp Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

Parents, sign your preteen up for our Preteen Camp! This event is for kids who completed 3rd thru 6th Grade in May 2021. Campers will experience interactive Bible studies, high-energy worship...

Area Kids Camp Leakey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1385 Ranch Rd 1120, Leakey, TX

Camp Pastor: Keith Smith Worship Team: Tim Tibbles Band Cost: $150 per person **Cost includes non-refundable​ $25 deposit. Deposits can be transferred but not returned.**