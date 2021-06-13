Live events Fairfield — what’s coming up

(FAIRFIELD, MT) Live events are coming to Fairfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fairfield:

Movin' and Shakin' in Primary! Black Eagle, MT

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1825 Smelter Ave, Black Eagle, MT

The Golden Triangle Curriculum Cooperative (GTCC) is offering this event as part of their 2021 Summer Institute. Attend this action packed course ready to learn the HOW and WHY we need to get our...

FULL Junior Rangers: What's in the Pottery? Ulm, MT

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 342 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, MT

FULL- call the park to be added to the waitlist Pottery was important to many tribes throughout North America. Though many of the nomadic tribes of the Great Plains did not use pottery as often as...

Brady Collectors Auction Brady, MT

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Springhill Auctioneers LLC is having Brady Collectors Auction in Brady MT on Jun 19, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Junior Rangers: Little Homes on the Prairie Ulm, MT

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 342 Ulm Vaughn Rd, Ulm, MT

10:00 AM-12:00 PM FULL 2:00 PM-4:00 PM Open Home, home on the range! There are no cookie cutter homes here at the park. Burrows, nests, and holes are all used by animals and you’ll learn what...

40 -mile garage sale Cascade, MT

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Saturday June 19, 2021: 40 mile garage sale through the city of Cascade. All friends and family welcome....