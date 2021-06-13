Cancel
West Yellowstone, MT

Live events West Yellowstone — what’s coming up

West Yellowstone Digest
(WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT) Live events are lining up on the West Yellowstone calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around West Yellowstone:

Under Canvas Yellowstone presents Daniel Kosel

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 890 Buttermilk Creek Road, West Yellowstone, MT

7-9pm live music in YNP by Montana poet-guitarist Daniel Kosel. Recognized in ‘Top 25 Resorts in the US – Midwest & West’ by Condé Nast Traveler, Under Canvas Yellowstone is located just 10...

Wild West Saloon

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 14 Madison Ave, West Yellowstone, MT

Music event in West Yellowstone, MT by Southern Satellite on Thursday, July 1 2021

Tyler Rich LIVE in West Yellowstone

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Music event in West Yellowstone, MT by Tyler Rich on Saturday, July 10 2021

Rocking S Colt Starting Clinic

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 2865 Targhee Pass Hwy, West Yellowstone, MT

This clinic is open to unhandled colts, green colts, or horses that need a refresher on ground work and being under saddle.

Week 1 - Island Park, ID 2021

Island Park, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:59 PM

Address: 3728 Red Rock Rd, Island Park, ID

Our summer youth horse camps are designed for boys and girls ages nine through eighteen. Weekly sessions allow summer camp guests the opportunity to live on a working ranch, ride horses, work with...

West Yellowstone, MT
ABOUT

With West Yellowstone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

