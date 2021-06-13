Sturgis events coming up

(STURGIS, MS) Sturgis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Sturgis:

Scavenger Hunt Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1004 Lynn Ln, Starkville, MS

Kids in Grades 1-5 are invited to join us for a fun and crazy scavenger hunt around Starkville! After we’re done, we’ll […]

Starkville Community Market Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: Fire Dept, 503 E Lampkin St, Starkville, MS

Join us each Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Fire Station Park for our Fall Farmer’s Market. Visit our website to learn more! PinShareTweetShareEmail

Stickball Choctaw County, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 150 Recreation Rd, Choctaw, MS

Entry Fee: $15 per player Deadline: Postmarked by June 8, 2021. Format/Rules: Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians rules apply. Single elimination tournament. Teams must contact Jerod Thompson to...

Summer Programming Starkville Public Library- Art Steam Starkville, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: Fire Dept, 503 E Lampkin St, Starkville, MS

Get ready for a summer full of fun with the Starkville Public Library! Our summer programs would not be possible without all of our AMAZING sponsors!

Juneteenth Celebration "JAZZ in the PARK Heritage & Music Festival Starkville, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 503 East Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS 39759

Nichols Consulting presents JAZZ IN THE PARK Heritage and Music Festival 2021. This historic event is the 1st of its kind in StarkVegas!