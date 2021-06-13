Fort Benton events calendar

Cancel
Fort Benton News Watch
Fort Benton News Watch
(FORT BENTON, MT) Fort Benton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Benton:

GREENKEEPERS REVENGE TOURNAMENT

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

GREENKEEPERS REVENGE TOURNAMENT is on Facebook. To connect with GREENKEEPERS REVENGE TOURNAMENT, join Facebook today.

SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIOP

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

2020 SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY AUGUST 29TH OPEN TO ALL MEMBERS, PUNCH CARD HOLDERS, LEAGUE PLAYERS DIVISIONS FOR WOMEN AND MEN OPEN, JUNIORS (18-), SENIORS (55+), SUPER SENIORS (70+) $10.00...

Drive-in Movie @ Jim Taylor Motors

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Jim Taylor Motors is hosting a Drive-in movie at the lot! Pre-show starts at 7:00PM with the movie beginning at 8:00PM Admission is Free, parking spots are first come first serve, food vendors are...

Choteau County Fair

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 205 Fair Ground Loop, Fort Benton, MT

Since 1913, features fun for the entire family including children's activities, carnival rides, rodeo, dance and concerts, demolition derby, a wide variety of food concessions, music...

An evening with Isaac and Louise

Fort Benton, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1500 Front St, Fort Benton, MT

Isaac and Louise have been delighting audiences with traditional fiddle music, original folk, and Western Swing. Come enjoy an evening of toe tapping, foot stamping, and heart wrenching!

ABOUT

With Fort Benton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

