Fort Benton events calendar

(FORT BENTON, MT) Fort Benton has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Benton:

GREENKEEPERS REVENGE TOURNAMENT Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

GREENKEEPERS REVENGE TOURNAMENT is on Facebook.

SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIOP Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 345 Signal Point Road, Fort Benton, MT

2020 SPGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY AUGUST 29TH OPEN TO ALL MEMBERS, PUNCH CARD HOLDERS, LEAGUE PLAYERS DIVISIONS FOR WOMEN AND MEN OPEN, JUNIORS (18-), SENIORS (55+), SUPER SENIORS (70+) $10.00...

Drive-in Movie @ Jim Taylor Motors Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Jim Taylor Motors is hosting a Drive-in movie at the lot! Pre-show starts at 7:00PM with the movie beginning at 8:00PM Admission is Free, parking spots are first come first serve, food vendors are...

Choteau County Fair Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 205 Fair Ground Loop, Fort Benton, MT

Since 1913, features fun for the entire family including children's activities, carnival rides, rodeo, dance and concerts, demolition derby, a wide variety of food concessions, music...

An evening with Isaac and Louise Fort Benton, MT

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1500 Front St, Fort Benton, MT

Isaac and Louise have been delighting audiences with traditional fiddle music, original folk, and Western Swing. Come enjoy an evening of toe tapping, foot stamping, and heart wrenching!