What’s up Hettinger: Local events calendar

(HETTINGER, ND) Hettinger has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hettinger area:

Center of the Nation Series - Day 5 Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

span Upcoming Classic Races within 25 miles of Bowman, ND Bowman, ND Center of the Nation Series - Day 5

Smokehouse 85 Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 N Main St, Bowman, ND

Sweet Country, Visceral Blues, and Sultry Rock by solo Montana touring musician and poet-guitarist Daniel Kosel.

Badlands NHSRA Challenge Rodeo Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

2021 Badlands NHSRA Challenge Rodeo.. Open to all NHSRA members.

Burgers in the Park with Bowman Rotary Club Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 14420 86th Street SW, Bowman, ND 58623, 1 Mile East of Bowman on, US-12, Bowman, ND

Join us at Bowman City Park on June 17 from 5-7 pm for an amazing burger meal. Bowman Rotary will be cooking and serving the meal and receiving all proceeds! So come on out and support them as...

Hotdogs Fundraiser for 2021 LEAS Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 312 US-12, Bowman, ND

Join us for brats and hotdogs fundraiser at Bronson's Market. Free will donation. Proceeds will go towards 2021 LEAS Conference in October.