What’s up Hettinger: Local events calendar

(HETTINGER, ND) Hettinger has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hettinger area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Upcoming Classic Races within 25 miles of Bowman, ND Bowman, ND Center of the Nation Series - Day 5
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 103 N Main St, Bowman, ND
Sweet Country, Visceral Blues, and Sultry Rock by solo Montana touring musician and poet-guitarist Daniel Kosel.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND
2021 Badlands NHSRA Challenge Rodeo.. Open to all NHSRA members.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 14420 86th Street SW, Bowman, ND 58623, 1 Mile East of Bowman on, US-12, Bowman, ND
Join us at Bowman City Park on June 17 from 5-7 pm for an amazing burger meal. Bowman Rotary will be cooking and serving the meal and receiving all proceeds! So come on out and support them as...
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 312 US-12, Bowman, ND
Join us for brats and hotdogs fundraiser at Bronson's Market. Free will donation. Proceeds will go towards 2021 LEAS Conference in October.