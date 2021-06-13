Live events on the horizon in Rabun Gap

(RABUN GAP, GA) Live events are coming to Rabun Gap.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rabun Gap area:

Hambidge Residency Rabun Gap, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Hambidge Ct, Rabun Gap, GA

Khecari has been invited to the Hambidge Creative Residency Program in Rabun Gap, GA for the development of two upcoming projects.

Trybal Gatherings | Atlanta Day Camp 2021 Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 70 Darom Lane, Clayton, GA 30525

Get back to your roots at Jewish summer camp for adults!

The Malpass Brothers Clayton, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 201 West Savannah Street, Clayton, GA 30525

Retrobilly duo The Malpass Brothers are the Closest thing to Nashville's Golden Age!

Dillard Bluegrass and Barbeque Festival Dillard, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 892 Franklin St, Dillard, GA

The combination of bluegrass music and barbecue creates a fun weekend for all. People come from across the nation to compete in the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society) Georgia State Championship...

Early Summer Herbs & Wild Foods Walk with Cara-Lee Langston Clayton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 68 N Main St #3, Clayton, GA

Early Summer Herbs & Wild Foods June 26, 2021, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm It\'s chanterelle mushroom season in Northeast Georgia. Let\'s see what we can find on the trails! Foraging in summer is a prime...