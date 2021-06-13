Ferron events coming soon

(FERRON, UT) Ferron is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ferron area:

USU Eastern Drone Camp 2021- Castle Dale, Utah Castle Dale, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 975 North Center Street, Castle Dale, UT 84513

3 Day USU Eastern Drone Camp - Emery High School

Grease N Grub June meet Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: S Main St, Ephraim, UT

Our June event for 2021, come hang out and meet like minded enthusiasts and make new connections! all makes and models are welcome. We'll be doing a vote for drivers favorite like usual and that...

Creative Come-Back Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 86 N Main St, Ephraim, UT

Last summer we hosted one of our most popular exhibitions ever, when we invited members of the public to submit creative works that they had produced during the Coronavirus lockdown. Now – having...

Campowerment @ Palisades Sterling, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2200 E Palisade Rd, Sterling, UT

Campowerment @ Palisades is on Facebook. To connect with Campowerment @ Palisades, join Facebook today.

Sanpete County Fair Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 W 500 N St, Manti, UT

Check the Website for schedule of events."Fun for the Whole Herd"