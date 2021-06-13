Cancel
Ferron, UT

Ferron events coming soon

Ferron Bulletin
Ferron Bulletin
 8 days ago

(FERRON, UT) Ferron is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ferron area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjFFe_0aT3eZjR00

USU Eastern Drone Camp 2021- Castle Dale, Utah

Castle Dale, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 975 North Center Street, Castle Dale, UT 84513

3 Day USU Eastern Drone Camp - Emery High School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420Ex7_0aT3eZjR00

Grease N Grub June meet

Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: S Main St, Ephraim, UT

Our June event for 2021, come hang out and meet like minded enthusiasts and make new connections! all makes and models are welcome. We'll be doing a vote for drivers favorite like usual and that...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNLVV_0aT3eZjR00

Creative Come-Back

Ephraim, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 86 N Main St, Ephraim, UT

Last summer we hosted one of our most popular exhibitions ever, when we invited members of the public to submit creative works that they had produced during the Coronavirus lockdown. Now – having...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oe1zG_0aT3eZjR00

Campowerment @ Palisades

Sterling, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2200 E Palisade Rd, Sterling, UT

Campowerment @ Palisades is on Facebook. To connect with Campowerment @ Palisades, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQmr7_0aT3eZjR00

Sanpete County Fair

Manti, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 W 500 N St, Manti, UT

Check the Website for schedule of events."Fun for the Whole Herd"

ABOUT

With Ferron Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

