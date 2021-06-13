Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wells, NV

Events on the Wells calendar

Posted by 
Wells Voice
Wells Voice
 8 days ago

(WELLS, NV) Wells has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wells area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZ9U4_0aT3eYqi00

Long Range Varmint Silhouette

Halleck, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: Halleck, NV

Long Range Varmint Silhouette 40-50 Rounds Required [ NO STEEL CORE ] Prone match using Bipods or Packs for front rest, no special shooting jackets or rear supports 3 Minutes / 5 Targets 250yards...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3wZz_0aT3eYqi00

Brough Ranch at the Elko Farmers Market

Halleck, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 1405 Idaho St, Halleck, NV

Come one and all! We are going to be coming to the Elko Farmers markets 2,3, & 4 th Saturdays at Sherman Station in Elko, Nevada 14th and Idaho street. Come get your Brough Ranch Beef and Brough...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8fPU_0aT3eYqi00

Ruby Mountain Timberline Trail 50M Relay/Ultra or Half

Lamoille, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Description: 1-person ultra or 2-4 or 6 person teams run 55-miles. Also included is a 1-person trail 13-mile half marathon. Start and end at Roads End Base Camp in Lamoille Canyon. 3-trails...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFj1b_0aT3eYqi00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Elko, NV 89801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ZZsT_0aT3eYqi00

Girls Night Out The Show at Rubie's Sports Bar & Nightclub (Elko, NV)

Elko, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:30 PM

Address: 442 Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Elko ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
Wells Voice

Wells Voice

Wells, NV
5
Followers
72
Post
433
Views
ABOUT

With Wells Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wells, NV
Government
City
Wells, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Halleck, NV
City
Elko, NV
State
Idaho State
Elko, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackets#Nv#Elko Farmers#Sherman Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...