Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountainair, NM

What’s up Mountainair: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Mountainair News Watch
Mountainair News Watch
 8 days ago

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Mountainair is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountainair area:

NM Travertine Tour of the Quarry and Fabrication Plant (3 HSW)

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Enjoy a luncheon and refreshments while learning about the quarry process and touring the fabrication plant

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvHzl_0aT3eW5G00

Diamonds in the Sky

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 107 Becker Ave, Belen, NM

Judy Chicago, Donald Woodman, and their long-time collaborators, Pyro Spectaculars, will present “Diamonds in the Sky”, a new, site-specific Smoke Sculpture™ at Through the Flower Art Space...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MaSQ3_0aT3eW5G00

Back in Action!

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 509 Becker Ave, Belen, NM

Join us for a summer art show and evening festivities in the Belen Arts District! Saturday, July 17th, 5:00pm 509 Becker Ave, Belen, 87002 Art show will run July 17th-July 31st

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KydTE_0aT3eW5G00

Food for seniors

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 305 Eagle Ln, Belen, NM

The ECHO CSFP Program is offering free food for senior citizens who are 60 years old and older from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Belen Community Center, 305 Eagle Lane. To register...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w33NR_0aT3eW5G00

Rainbow Walk

Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The GRID Gallery and Through the Flower Art Space host "Rainbow Walk," our art district's first artwalk with a rainbow theme! 🌈 ➡️ The walk begins at The GRID Gallery at 512 Becker Ave. and ends...

Learn More
Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair News Watch

Mountainair, NM
10
Followers
65
Post
358
Views
ABOUT

With Mountainair News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountainair, NM
City
Belen, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Art Gallery#Diamonds#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...