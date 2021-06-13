What’s up Mountainair: Local events calendar

(MOUNTAINAIR, NM) Mountainair is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mountainair area:

NM Travertine Tour of the Quarry and Fabrication Plant (3 HSW) Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Enjoy a luncheon and refreshments while learning about the quarry process and touring the fabrication plant

Diamonds in the Sky Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 107 Becker Ave, Belen, NM

Judy Chicago, Donald Woodman, and their long-time collaborators, Pyro Spectaculars, will present “Diamonds in the Sky”, a new, site-specific Smoke Sculpture™ at Through the Flower Art Space...

Back in Action! Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 509 Becker Ave, Belen, NM

Join us for a summer art show and evening festivities in the Belen Arts District! Saturday, July 17th, 5:00pm 509 Becker Ave, Belen, 87002 Art show will run July 17th-July 31st

Food for seniors Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 305 Eagle Ln, Belen, NM

The ECHO CSFP Program is offering free food for senior citizens who are 60 years old and older from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Belen Community Center, 305 Eagle Lane. To register...

Rainbow Walk Belen, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 AM

The GRID Gallery and Through the Flower Art Space host "Rainbow Walk," our art district's first artwalk with a rainbow theme! 🌈 ➡️ The walk begins at The GRID Gallery at 512 Becker Ave. and ends...