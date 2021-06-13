Events on the Clark calendar

(CLARK, SD) Live events are coming to Clark.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clark:

Cruise Clark Car Show / 1st Annual Smoke Off Clark, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Party event in Clark, SD by Clark Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 19 2021 with 159 people interested.

Game Warden Zach Thomsen Doland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Address: 201 E Dakota St West, Doland, SD

Game Warden Zach will share with us all sorts of information on wildlife in South Dakota!

Lenses & Lace Florence, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 16633 448th Ave, Florence, SD

Lenses & Lace is a creative event that will give couples a unique chance to create new wedding images and provide photographers a chance to grow their portfolios.

Steve Borns Farm Retirement Auction Hazel, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

For more information contact Steve 605.881.7615 or Randy Kath at Steffes Group, 320.693.9371 or 701.429.8894.

Menopause The Musical Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 East Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s.