Live events coming up in Dubois

(DUBOIS, WY) Live events are lining up on the Dubois calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dubois:

Dubois Square Dancing Dubois, WY

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Address: 119 E Rams Horn, Dubois, WY

Fun for everyone at this favorite tradition in Dubois at Frontier Room at the Rustic Pine Tavern since 1948. Children welcome. Adults – $4, Children – $2. Questions; 307-455-2313 or 307-455-3134

"CWC/Sinks Canyon Apple Orchard Adventure Trek" Dubois, WY

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 909 W Rams Horn St, Dubois, WY

The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host the CWC/Sinks Canyon Wind River Adventure Trek on Aug 28, 10 a.m. Jack States will take us around the historic orchards at the college facility near Sinks...

Candidate Conversations Dubois, WY

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 909 W Rams Horn St, Dubois, WY

Get to know your local candidate, Marissa Selvig, running for US House of Representatives in 2022! Bring your lawn chair or a blanket if you need it, and let’s start talking!

Don Scheer Memorial Packhorse Race Dubois, WY

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 708 Meckem St, Dubois, WY

The Don Scheer Memorial Packhorse Race schedule: Friday June 11 – 8pm Calcutta with Live Music @ Rustic Pine Sat, June 12 – 10am Open Class Race (Town Park), followed by Camp Race/Calcutta with...

Dubois Farmers Market Dubois, WY

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 9 S 1st St, Dubois, WY

Address: 9 S 1st St, Dubois, WY