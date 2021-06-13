Live events on the horizon in Parsonsfield

(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Parsonsfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsonsfield:

Twisted Pine Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 291 S Hiram Rd, Hiram, ME

Ossipee Valley Music Festival event will display of antique tractor, arts, crafts, farmer Olympics product, car, truck, agricultural items, farmer field items, etc.

Summer Concert Series (Celia Woodsmith & Jason Anick Trio) Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 363 Durgintown Rd, Hiram, ME

First in the series, offering up fantastic music, and delicious food, wine and beer. This delightful trio features a hybrid of bluegrass, jazz, and folk music. The group includes vocalist and...

Thai Bodywork with Daphne Miner Lemay Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 172 Main St, Cornish, ME

Table Thai is a complete, whole body Thai treatment done on a table. Daphne uses a 60 to 90 minute routine in four positions; face-up, side lying, face down, and sitting up - all with client fully...

MPT at WV Limerick, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 Burnham Rd, Limerick, ME

Pre-registration Date: May 31 6pm Pre-registration Link: www.dgscene.com/wv TD: Caleb Biggers Payouts: Day of Camping: N Lunch Options: Y There will be no day of registration. Please make sure you...

Annual Civil War Encampment at Willowbrook Newfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 70 Elm St, Newfield, ME

10am-3pm. During their 7th annual visit, Company A, 3rd Maine will set up camp and provide authentic demonstrations of mid-19th century military drill, period fife and drum music, and impressions...