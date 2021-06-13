Cancel
Parsonsfield, ME

Live events on the horizon in Parsonsfield

Parsonsfield News Beat
(PARSONSFIELD, ME) Parsonsfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parsonsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fehW9_0aT3eQmu00

Twisted Pine

Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 291 S Hiram Rd, Hiram, ME

Ossipee Valley Music Festival event will display of antique tractor, arts, crafts, farmer Olympics product, car, truck, agricultural items, farmer field items, etc.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Mog3_0aT3eQmu00

Summer Concert Series (Celia Woodsmith & Jason Anick Trio)

Hiram, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 363 Durgintown Rd, Hiram, ME

First in the series, offering up fantastic music, and delicious food, wine and beer. This delightful trio features a hybrid of bluegrass, jazz, and folk music. The group includes vocalist and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SVwLP_0aT3eQmu00

Thai Bodywork with Daphne Miner Lemay

Cornish, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 172 Main St, Cornish, ME

Table Thai is a complete, whole body Thai treatment done on a table. Daphne uses a 60 to 90 minute routine in four positions; face-up, side lying, face down, and sitting up - all with client fully...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUGjE_0aT3eQmu00

MPT at WV

Limerick, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 Burnham Rd, Limerick, ME

Pre-registration Date: May 31 6pm Pre-registration Link: www.dgscene.com/wv TD: Caleb Biggers Payouts: Day of Camping: N Lunch Options: Y There will be no day of registration. Please make sure you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLmeb_0aT3eQmu00

Annual Civil War Encampment at Willowbrook

Newfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 70 Elm St, Newfield, ME

10am-3pm. During their 7th annual visit, Company A, 3rd Maine will set up camp and provide authentic demonstrations of mid-19th century military drill, period fife and drum music, and impressions...

Learn More
Parsonsfield, ME
ABOUT

With Parsonsfield News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

