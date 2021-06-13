Mount Nebo events coming soon

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Disregard listing price. Property will be sold at public auction. Completely Remodeled 3 Bed, 2 Bath with Numerous Upgrades. Beautiful Home, Inside & Out!! Residential and/or Commercial Zoning. Newly Remodeled Kitchen with numerous upgrades. Natural Gas Stove & Oven. New Modern Refrigerator. New Dishwasher, Sink, and Disposal. New Range Hood over Stove that is vented to the attic. New Countertops. 14ft Island with Storage Underneath. Kitchen Cabinets with 17 Large Drawers with Soft Close Feature. Natural Gas Fireplace. All New Plumbing, Electric, Windows, and Doors. New Roof including Rafters, Decking, Shingles, Soffit, and Facia. Split Duct Heat Pump and Air Conditioner. On Demand Natural Gas Hot Water Tank. 6" Exterior Wall Insulation. R30 Ceiling Insulation. Solid Hand-Stained Wood Doors. Sliding Barn Door to Master Bathroom. Natural Gas or Electric available for Dryer. Custom Venetian Blinds for all Windows. Solid Oak Trim Around All Windows. All New Carpet and Hardwood Floors. Master Bathroom features two closets. Hydroponic Baseboard Heaters & Thermostats. Shaded Picnic Table Area. Fire Pit. Property to be sold at public auction Thursday, May 27th at 6PM. This is a sale by auction; Accordingly, the final sales price may vary substantially higher or lower than the listing price, and is determined via competitive bidding. OVERVIEW Wilderness Chateau is a beautiful custom-built contemporary home conveniently located between the popular New River Gorge National Recreational Area and Summersville Lake. This well-built home is situated on a private 44-acre wooded tract of land minutes off of 4-lane U.S. Route 19 between Summersville and Fayetteville, West Virginia. ATTRIBUTES AND HIGHLIGHTS Gorgeous, well-maintained approximate 7,650 square foot home with approximate 1,120 square foot guest suite above detached three-car garage. Gated concrete driveway to home situated near middle of 44 wooded private acres. Open-design features for entertaining large groups of family and friends. Approximate 792 square foot covered outdoor patio with beautiful stone fireplace and full outdoor kitchen. Attached 29' x 24' garage and detached 40' x 28' garage provide optimal storage areas for cars, trucks, ATV's, tractors, etc. Excellent craftmanship Well-maintained landscaping Great access off of 4-lane U. S. Route 19. Airports conveniently located in Charleston, WV (+/- 70 miles), Beckley, WV (+/- 35 miles), and Lewisburg, WV (+/- 60 miles.) LOCATION Google Coordinates: Address: 760 E. Mt. Lookout Road, Mt. Lookout, WV 26678 HOME AND OUTBUILDINGS Highlights Home custom-built in 2015 with 2" x 6" frame construction. Detached garage with guest suite above was built in 2014 One-story home with full basement Fiber cement and stone exterior for excellent aesthetics and optimal weather resistance High-quality tile and hardwood flooring throughout most of the home 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors enhance the home's open-design concept Granite countertops and vanities found in kitchens, bathrooms, and bar areas Brand-name appliances throughout Covered patio with outdoor kitchen for outdoor entertaining Full bar area with amphitheater, billiards table and poker table for indoor activities Fully equipped exercise/weight room Fully functional guest suite with master bed and bath, full kitchen and living area Garage areas provide ideal storage for all equipment and tools Well insulated home with four 5-ton HVAC units for great energy efficiency Home Room Dimensions (Please note - all dimensions are approximate) First Floor Living Room - 33 x 22, 22 x 15, 20 x 12 Dining Room - 12.5 x 12.5 Kitchen - 24 x 16 Master Bedroom - 29 x 19.5 with 5.5 x 3 offset entry Master Bath - 23 x 21 Master Walk-In Closet - 13.5 x 11.5 Laundry - 11.5 x 8 Entry from garage (hallway) - 14 x 4 Entry from front door - 8.5 x 7.5 Office - 12.5 x 12.5 Bedroom - 16.5 x 15 includes 8 x 3 closet Bedroom - 15.5 x 12.5 includes 6 x 3 closet Bath - 10.5 x 7.5 Bath - 15 x 8 Lower Level Main Open Area including Bar, Kitchen, Amphitheater - 54 x 44 Exercise/Weight Room - 23 x 21 Room (Used as Bedroom but no closet or window) - 15 x 14 Room (Used as Bedroom but no closet or window) - 17.5 x 11.5 Bath - 12.5 x 5 Bath - 9 x 8 Hallway Area - 14 x 9 Closet/Storage - 4.5 x 4 Utility Closet/Storage - 8 x 5 Closet (under steps with Hot Water Heater) - 7 x 3.5 Guest Suite Living Room - 25 x 16 Kitchen - 24.5 x 12 Master Bed - 16 x 14 Master Bath - 12 x 8 Walk-In Closet - 9 x 6 Half Bath - 6 x 6 Closet - 6 x 3 Total Living Space = Approximately 8,770 square feet Garage and Outbuilding Dimensions Covered Patio with Outdoor Kitchen Area - 33 x 24 Garage (Main Home) - 29 x 24 Detached Garage and Apartment Detached Garage (with Guest Suite above) - 40 x 28 Outbuilding (attached to detached garage) - 12.5 x 9.5 Custom Cherry Wooden cabinets in the kitchen, Imported Brazilian Cherry and Native Hickory in the flooring, maintained like a museum quality, every detail is perfect as evidence of the custom front door as you enter to the master bedroom with the views of the mountains and the relaxing sounds of the Gauley River. Hike to Summersville Lake/River, near by. This super clean 3 bed 3 bath home features a fantastic handicap accessible master suite, gas backup heat, outdoor building, storage for everything you will ever need. Office could easily be turned into a 4th bedroom if needed. This location is less than 1 mile to hospital and shopping areas. For more info contact me today!