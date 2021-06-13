Mount Nebo events coming soon
(MOUNT NEBO, WV) Mount Nebo is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mount Nebo:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Address: 1458 Groves Rd, Canvas, WV
Join us for a Family friendly trip to the Good Evening Ranch in Canvas WV to cheer on the Cowboys and Cowgirls as they turn n burn! Looks like there might even be a few of our own Cowgirls racing...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM
Address: 6, White Ave, Richwood, WV
*The Richwood Area Chamber of Commerce presents our 2021 Music in the Square* Richwood is continuing its series of music during the summer with Music in the Square. Music in the Square will be...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Address: 18800 W Webster Rd, Craigsville, WV
The CBC FD Gun & Knife Show will be held on Sep 24th – 25th, 2021 in Craigsville, WV. This Craigsville gun show is held at Craigsville Firehouse and hosted by CBC Firehouse. All federal, state and...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Shane Masters will be at GDB on August 20th from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. Come out for some live music, craft beer, and a great time!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 617 Kanawha Ave, Rainelle, WV
Lots and lots of fun games for all ages. Laser tag, corn hole, nerf gun wars, and skee-ball to name a few. Gift card prize drawings.