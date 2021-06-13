Laverne calendar: Events coming up

(LAVERNE, OK) Live events are lining up on the Laverne calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Laverne area:

Celebration in the Park Buffalo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, OK

07/04 to 07/04 2021 - Celebration in the Park meta Celebration Park, Buffalo , OK Entertainment: 1 stage - R (music types: BG CY OT CR GP) ?? # of Exhibitors: tba Juried: no Prize Money: na

Fantastical Forest Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 207745 Boiling, The Springs Rd, Woodward, OK

Come to Boiling Springs and experience the magical and whimsical along this fully accessible trail celebrating the incredible beauty of summertime in the park. Sponsored by NEEF (National...

Town-Wide Garage Sale Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Laverne, OK

At the western edge of town sits a beautiful 8-acre park with a tennis court, swimming pool, picnic tables, playground, and log cabin faciltiy. Adjacent to the park are R.V. hook-ups with a dump...

Festival of Lights Buffalo, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 610 N Hoy St, Buffalo, OK

The highlight of Buffalo’s festive season is the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony & Santa Claus Day, which is held in the town’s splendid Stone City Park. Throughout the evening the holiday spirit...

COFFEE & CARS Laverne, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Bring your Custom Car, Hot Rod, Sports Car, Truck or Whatever... LET'S HAVE SOME COFFEE & TALK CARS!