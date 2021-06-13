Cancel
Cross Plains, TX

Live events coming up in Cross Plains

Cross Plains Dispatch
Cross Plains Dispatch
 8 days ago

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cross Plains area:

Braden Davis Band ~

Baird, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Braden Davis Band ~ at 901 W 4th St, Baird, TX 79504-4721, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Jul 11 2021 at 12:00 am

Amelia Presley

Cross Plains, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Ranch Rd 2287, Cross Plains, TX

Amelia Presley is a soulful Americana Singer-Songwriter based in Texas. Originally from a farm in south Mississippi, she served 5 years active duty in the United States ...

Cisco Gun & Knife Show

Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1498 I-20 Frontage, Cisco, TX

The Cisco Gun & Knife Show will be held on Jul 31st – Aug 1st, 2021 in Cisco, TX. This Cisco gun show is held at Myrtle Wilks Community Center and hosted by Myrtle Wilks Community Center. All...

Christy Patton @ RLV Coleman

Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Peaceful Acoustic Show in growing downtown Coleman, TX. Tasting room is family friendly. Reservations recommended for large parties

Blood Drive - Big Country Hardware in Clyde

Clyde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 623 Oak St, Clyde, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at Big Country Hardware in Clyde from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please contact Kelsey Caprio at...

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains Dispatch

Cross Plains, TX
ABOUT

With Cross Plains Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

