Live events coming up in Cross Plains

(CROSS PLAINS, TX) Cross Plains has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cross Plains area:

Braden Davis Band ~ Baird, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Braden Davis Band ~ at 901 W 4th St, Baird, TX 79504-4721, United States on Sat Jul 10 2021 at 08:00 pm to Sun Jul 11 2021 at 12:00 am

Amelia Presley Cross Plains, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: Ranch Rd 2287, Cross Plains, TX

Amelia Presley is a soulful Americana Singer-Songwriter based in Texas. Originally from a farm in south Mississippi, she served 5 years active duty in the United States ...

Cisco Gun & Knife Show Cisco, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1498 I-20 Frontage, Cisco, TX

The Cisco Gun & Knife Show will be held on Jul 31st – Aug 1st, 2021 in Cisco, TX. This Cisco gun show is held at Myrtle Wilks Community Center and hosted by Myrtle Wilks Community Center. All...

Christy Patton @ RLV Coleman Coleman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 411 S Commercial Ave, Coleman, TX

Peaceful Acoustic Show in growing downtown Coleman, TX. Tasting room is family friendly. Reservations recommended for large parties

Blood Drive - Big Country Hardware in Clyde Clyde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 623 Oak St, Clyde, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive at Big Country Hardware in Clyde from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please contact Kelsey Caprio at...