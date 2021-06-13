Events on the Hosford calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: You don't get many chances to own a home directly on the Apalachicola River. Don't miss out on this one. The river views are amazing from high above and yet on river. The home has large 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a soaring stone fireplace in living room that reaches up to the top of the almost 12 foot high vaulted ceiling. Downstairs has two master suites, one with an updated walk in shower and antique claw tub. Upstairs has a large bedroom with a great view of the river looking through new windows. Enjoy the ride up the paved driveway to your home overlooking the river.<p><strong>For open house information, contact R. Small town living at its finest, this home is nothing short of a fine family home. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath on 2.5 acres of fruit filled land. There is a pond on the property near the house with a dock over looking the water, POLE BARNS GALORE, one even has a child's playhouse! There is also a "pond house", a shed near the pond that was used for a "man-cave" at one time. This property has so many great features, there's too many to list! Huge kitchen with 26' counter space with stainless steel appliances. 2 large bedrooms that could easily accommodate king size furniture, large walk in closets with spacious bathrooms. There is a "step down" office off of kitchen that could easily be another room. There is a "bonus room" or mother in law suite with its own air conditioning unit & ventilation system. 3 entrances, 1 with handicap accessible ramp, 2 screened in porches, 1 unscreened. Spacious utility room off of kitchen. Large work shop (30 x 60) on concrete slab in back yard. Rolling green lawn leads down to your own sandy beach and swimming area. Beautiful landscaping with middle tier tiled patio with fire pit perfect for sunset views while entertaining. Crystal clear lake welcomes swimming, fishing, skiing and more! The home offers a huge open family room with gas fireplace, massive vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood beams and wood floors. Floor to ceiling windows offer extensive panoramic views of almost every inch of the lake. Enjoy the sights from your own 2nd level loft. A chef's kitchen with granite counters and island perfect for entertaining. Expansive floor plan with 2 master suites-one up stairs and one down stairs. Master on main has a private office /nursery space. Two generous screened porches that open to large deck overlooking lake. 24 hr notice required for showings