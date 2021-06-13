Events on the Hosford calendar
(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are coming to Hosford.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Hosford area:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 501 Racetrack Drive, Gretna, FL
Minors are welcome to watch the live greyhounds racing if accompanied by one or both parents or legal guardian. Legal gambling age is 18. Minors are not permitted in the wagering areas.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 206 N Madison St, Quincy, FL
North Castle is hidden in a frozen land. The King’s valiant Knights are on a quest in search of the King’s Armor. But the armor isn’t what they think it is. Your kids, age 4-11, will take on the...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 8583 Salem Rd, Quincy, FL
Presented by Havana Reggae Festival at 5F Farm Event Center , Quincy FL
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
The Liberty County (Bristol, FL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Bay Haven Academy (Panama City, FL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL
The Talon Defender Series is the most comprehensive pistol specific course that Talon offers. Consisting of three separate three day courses that will give the student 72 hours of informative and...