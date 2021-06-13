Cancel
Hosford, FL

Events on the Hosford calendar

Hosford Dispatch
Hosford Dispatch
(HOSFORD, FL) Live events are coming to Hosford.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hosford area:

Simulcast Racing — Creek Entertainment

Gretna, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 Racetrack Drive, Gretna, FL

Minors are welcome to watch the live greyhounds racing if accompanied by one or both parents or legal guardian. Legal gambling age is 18. Minors are not permitted in the wagering areas.

Knights of North Castle - Vacation Bible School 2021

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 206 N Madison St, Quincy, FL

North Castle is hidden in a frozen land. The King’s valiant Knights are on a quest in search of the King’s Armor. But the armor isn’t what they think it is. Your kids, age 4-11, will take on the...

Reggae Nights at the Farms

Quincy, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 8583 Salem Rd, Quincy, FL

Presented by Havana Reggae Festival at 5F Farm Event Center , Quincy FL

NBHA Varsity Football @ Liberty County

Bristol, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

The Liberty County (Bristol, FL) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Bay Haven Academy (Panama City, FL) on Friday, October 15 @ 7p.

Talon Defender Enhanced Training

Midway, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 550 Commerce Blvd, Midway, FL

The Talon Defender Series is the most comprehensive pistol specific course that Talon offers. Consisting of three separate three day courses that will give the student 72 hours of informative and...

ABOUT

With Hosford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Hosford require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Sales Rep - Work From Home - Hiring Event Tomorrow! 2. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 3. Sales Representative / Customer Service 4. CDL Class A Driving Team 5. Registered Nurse 6. Entry Level Sales Representative - Work From Home 7. Driver Merchandiser - On Premise Trainee
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

A job on your schedule? These Hosford positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Hosford-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Perfect Remote Job - Make over $1,000 a week part time!; 2. Sales Representative ($20k commissions monthly); 3. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 4. Sales Representative - Outside - Inside - Life Insurance; 5. Insurance Sales: Work from Home / Flexible Schedule; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Ocean Export Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 8. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT;
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Start immediately with these jobs in Hosford

These companies in Hosford are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Entry Level Sales Representative - Work From Home; 4. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 5. Insurance Sales Representative - Work From Home; 6. Perfect Remote Job - Make over $1,000 a week part time!; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Call Center Agent - Day, Evening and Weekend Shifts.; 9. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 10. Customer Care Representative (Virtual, Work From Home) MHSE-WFH;
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Work From Home Sales Opportunity-Recession Proof! #1Training Provided!; 2. Sales Representative - Remote; 3. Entry Level Sales Representative - Work From Home; 4. Insurance Sales Representative - Work From Home; 5. Perfect Remote Job - Make over $1,000 a week part time!; 6. Call Center Agent - Day, Evening and Weekend Shifts.; 7. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 8. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 9. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 10. Customer Care Representative (Virtual, Work From Home) MHSE-WFH;
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(HOSFORD, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hosford. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Take a look at these homes on the Hosford market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: You don't get many chances to own a home directly on the Apalachicola River. Don't miss out on this one. The river views are amazing from high above and yet on river. The home has large 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a soaring stone fireplace in living room that reaches up to the top of the almost 12 foot high vaulted ceiling. Downstairs has two master suites, one with an updated walk in shower and antique claw tub. Upstairs has a large bedroom with a great view of the river looking through new windows. Enjoy the ride up the paved driveway to your home overlooking the river.<p><strong>For open house information, contact R. Travis Sykes, United Country Hometown Realty at 850-643-3334</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVEJSRkwtMzIzMzE0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Small town living at its finest, this home is nothing short of a fine family home. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath on 2.5 acres of fruit filled land. There is a pond on the property near the house with a dock over looking the water, POLE BARNS GALORE, one even has a child's playhouse! There is also a "pond house", a shed near the pond that was used for a "man-cave" at one time. This property has so many great features, there's too many to list!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Rudd, Xcellence Realty at 305-595-7355</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVEJSRkwtMzMxNjg3JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> This house is situated on 32 acres of land, surrounded by 3 ponds. Juniper & Cypress wood through out the inside of home. Huge kitchen with 26' counter space with stainless steel appliances. 2 large bedrooms that could easily accommodate king size furniture, large walk in closets with spacious bathrooms. There is a "step down" office off of kitchen that could easily be another room. There is a "bonus room" or mother in law suite with its own air conditioning unit & ventilation system. 3 entrances, 1 with handicap accessible ramp, 2 screened in porches, 1 unscreened. Spacious utility room off of kitchen. Large work shop (30 x 60) on concrete slab in back yard.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Michael Rudd, Xcellence Realty at 305-595-7355</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVEJSRkwtMzI4NTAxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Gorgeous waterfront 4Bd/4Ba 4304 sq.ft. home overlooking private, spring fed Lake Mystic. Private boat ramp on property leading to your own 2 tier dock with sun deck. Sky high views from both inside and out. Rolling green lawn leads down to your own sandy beach and swimming area. Beautiful landscaping with middle tier tiled patio with fire pit perfect for sunset views while entertaining. Crystal clear lake welcomes swimming, fishing, skiing and more! The home offers a huge open family room with gas fireplace, massive vaulted ceilings, beautiful wood beams and wood floors. Floor to ceiling windows offer extensive panoramic views of almost every inch of the lake. Enjoy the sights from your own 2nd level loft. A chef's kitchen with granite counters and island perfect for entertaining. Expansive floor plan with 2 master suites-one up stairs and one down stairs. Master on main has a private office /nursery space. Two generous screened porches that open to large deck overlooking lake. 24 hr notice required for showings<p><strong>For open house information, contact Wanda Sawyer, Grey Haven Real Estate LLC at 850-894-8484</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVGFsbGFoYXNzZWUlMjBCb2FyZCUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtVEJSRkwtMzMwMjQxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Work remotely in Hosford — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Perfect Sales Job! Work from Home! 125K plus in the first year!; 2. Work From Home Sales Position; 3. WORK FROM HOME: Ambitious Sales Reps & Retail Managers; 4. Sales Representative - Remote; 5. Remote Health Insurance Sales; 6. Life Insurance Agent-Training provided-Work From Home opportunities; 7. Benefit Sales Representative - Work from Home; 8. Remote Inside Sales - $12 Per Hour + Commission; 9. Insurance Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 10. Licensed Health Sales Agent - $20/hr - Work from Home;
Hosford, FLPosted by
Hosford Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Hosford

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Hosford: 1. Sales Representative-High Commission; 2. Agents NEEDED - No Experience Required; 3. Owner Operators Needed; 4. Life Insurance Sales - Customer Service Preferred; 5. Sales Representative / Customer Service; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,734 per week; 7. Work From Home Sales Position; 8. INSPECTOR SPECIALIST-SES - 1; 9. Assistant Property Manager; 10. Portuguese Work At Home Customer Experience Representative;