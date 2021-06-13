Cancel
Griswold, IA

Live events on the horizon in Griswold

Posted by 
Griswold Updates
Griswold Updates
 8 days ago

(GRISWOLD, IA) Griswold has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Griswold area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q59ml_0aT3eJr300

Festival of Trees

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 03:59 PM

Festival is always open to the public the Thursday following Thanksgiving through Sunday, hours are: Thursday - 10am to 7pm Friday - 10am to 6pm Saturday - 10am to 7pm Sunday - 10am to 3pm Free...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ocbQh_0aT3eJr300

Summer 2021 Bike Night Series at EOO

Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Summer 2021 Bike Night Series will be the FIRST THURSDAY of the month May-August! 5PM-9PM. Free. Live Bands. 21 and older.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8bEJ_0aT3eJr300

Tim Montana LIVE at East of Omaha!

Griswold, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 524 Main Street, Griswold, IA 51535

Tim Montana W/ Special Guests Natalie Brady & The Nite Owls LIVE at EOO Saturday, July 10th (Part of Our Griswold Reunion Concert Series).

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Mo3p_0aT3eJr300

Sunnyside Singles 2021

Atlantic, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 1300 Sunnyside Ln, Atlantic, IA

Sports event in Atlantic, IA by Titan Disc Golf and Titan Disc Golf - Des Moines on Sunday, August 22 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mLHgm_0aT3eJr300

National Day of Volunteer Youth Ministry Training - Central Church of Christ

Griswold, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 51 Harrison St, Griswold, IA

Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold, IA 51535 US - Saturday, Sep 18, 2021 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM CDT

Learn More
Griswold Updates

Griswold Updates

Griswold, IA
10
Followers
81
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Griswold Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

