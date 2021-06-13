Atkins calendar: Coming events

(ATKINS, VA) Live events are coming to Atkins.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Atkins area:

Dailey & Vincent Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

The most eagerly-anticipated bluegrass debut in recent memory, Dailey & Vincent area a powerful ensemble steeped in bluegrass and country music traditions, but blessed wi...

Hungry Mother Festival 48th Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 2854 Park Blvd, Marion, VA

July 16-18, 2021 The beloved arts festival is back in 2021! Located in Hungry Mother State Park, this free festival includes juried arts and crafts, live music, and all of your favorite festival...

2021 Saturday Night Cruise-In's Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: S Chestnut St, Marion, VA

Saturday Cruise-In's 3rd Saturdays | May - October | 6-9pm Located at the Marion Farmers Market on the Corner of Chestnut & Cherry. Featuring LIVE Music by: Mark Larkins | May 15th Victor Lawson ...

90's Trivia Night at Moon Dog! 7pm Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 E Main St, Marion, VA

Do you know a TON about The 90's? Do you think you've got what it takes to win "90's" Trivia Night at Moon Dog Brick Oven of Marion??? Then Assemble your Team and gather up every Tuesday night...

James Taylor Tribute: Sweet Baby James (Marion, VA) Marion, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 117 E Main St, Marion, VA

TICKETS: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35601/production/1048455 Nashville’s Sweet Baby James — the #1 James Taylor tribute artist in the nation — brings his solo-acoustic “Walking Man” show to the...