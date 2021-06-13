Enterprise calendar: Events coming up
(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enterprise:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Visit New Harmony Apple Festival & Fall Harvest 10am-3pm at the Town Park. FREE admission. Craft vendors, food, games, music, raffles, and more.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM
Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT
Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Music event by Sweet Spot Music Fest on Saturday, August 14 2021 with 193 people interested.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM
Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT
Beauty and the Beast - Ivins at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts in Ivins, UT on Sun, Oct 24, 2021 @ 3:30am
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722
Are you married? Its the only pre-requisite to attend. Don't event have to be happily....Laugh your way and join us as we help strengthen it