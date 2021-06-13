Cancel
Enterprise, UT

Enterprise calendar: Events coming up

Enterprise Post
 8 days ago

(ENTERPRISE, UT) Enterprise is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Enterprise:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJ1Ol_0aT3eH5b00

New Harmony Apple Festival & Fall Harvest

New Harmony, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Visit New Harmony Apple Festival & Fall Harvest 10am-3pm at the Town Park. FREE admission. Craft vendors, food, games, music, raffles, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fY0nJ_0aT3eH5b00

Kristin Chenoweth

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 09:30 PM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GTfP4_0aT3eH5b00

Music Festival

Kanarraville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Music event by Sweet Spot Music Fest on Saturday, August 14 2021 with 193 people interested.

Beauty and the Beast - Ivins

Ivins, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Address: 1100 Tuacahn Dr, Ivins, UT

Beauty and the Beast - Ivins at Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts in Ivins, UT on Sun, Oct 24, 2021 @ 3:30am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mfla6_0aT3eH5b00

Marriage Get Away

Central, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1000 E Holmstead Ranch Road, Central, UT 84722

Are you married? Its the only pre-requisite to attend. Don't event have to be happily....Laugh your way and join us as we help strengthen it

ABOUT

With Enterprise Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

