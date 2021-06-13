Events on the Ellendale calendar

(ELLENDALE, ND) Ellendale has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ellendale:

Rhubarb Festival Leola, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Three fun-filled days for all age groups: Starting off with a BBQ competition Cookoff/Feed, Cake Walk, Live Entertainment, Bean Bag Games, and Poker Run. Come back on Saturday - for the early...

Midsummer on the Maple - Frederick, SD. Frederick, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

We couldn't be more excited to play in South Dakota for the first time. The Frederick Area Volunteer Firefighters are holding a fundraiser - $10 entry fee will go toward funding the new fire...

Preview Day Ellendale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 50 6th Ave S, Ellendale, ND

Join us for Preview Day: a one-day campus visit to check out all Trinity offers! Preview Day is a free event for prospective students to tour campus, experience chapel and classes, eat lunch in...

Evening in the Park Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 Main Ave, Oakes, ND

Includes Pets in the Park. Family fun featuring pet show, farmer's market, rib cook-off, community picnic.

Oakes Irrigation Days Derby Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

The Oakes Derby will be held on June 13th, 2021 one mile East of the stop light in Oakes. General admission is $10/adult and $5/ child ages 6-10. Ages 5 and under are free. Registration begins at...