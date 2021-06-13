Cancel
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Hoyt Lakes events coming up

Hoyt Lakes Daily
Hoyt Lakes Daily
 8 days ago

(HOYT LAKES, MN) Live events are lining up on the Hoyt Lakes calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hoyt Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkP2y_0aT3eFK900

Camp Arrowhead 2021 Session

Gilbert, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Camp Rd, Gilbert, MN

IT IS HAPPENING!!! As the state regulations for covid-19 are lifting, we are able to hold camp this summer! We will be holding one week of camp for 8 years old to 12th grade. Camp Arrowhead will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhiZb_0aT3eFK900

Bingo

Gilbert, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 224 Broadway, Gilbert, MN

Cash bingo will be played every Sunday in the Gilbert VFW annex. The public is welcome. Bingo is sanctioned by the Eveleth Elks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzIxJ_0aT3eFK900

VBS in Gilbert – All Ages

Gilbert, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 5266 Heritage Trail, Gilbert, MN

You\'re invited to Heritage Trail Bible Church VBS When: June 14-16 Pre-K-6th grade: 9:15am to 2:45pm located at Heritage Trail Bible Church 7th-12th grade: 9:30am to 3:30pm located at Camp Sigel...

College & Up Fall Retreat

Gilbert, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: Camp Rd, Gilbert, MN

The College & Up Fall Retreat will again be held […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BV7ea_0aT3eFK900

Junior Golf Clinics

Biwabik, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 6329 Wynne Creek Dr, Biwabik, MN

Junior Golf Clinics at Giants Ridge are being held June 21-23 and July 26-28 this summer! Kids ages 7-13 will learn the basic skills of putting, driving & short game that will keep developing for...

Hoyt Lakes, MN
ABOUT

With Hoyt Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

