Lockwood calendar: Events coming up

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Lockwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lockwood:

Friday Night Tournament Dadeville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 18610 2000 Rd, Dadeville, MO

Friday Night Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Friday Night Tournament, join Facebook today.

Jammin' at the Junktion 2021 South Greenfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7 E Dade 152, South Greenfield, MO

We're excited to announce that our Jammin' at the Junktion 2021 will be held on Saturday August 7th. Admission is free! Please join us for an afternoon of great music along with food available...

Elementary Age Daytime Playtime Lockwood, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 502 N Walnut St, Lockwood, MO

They've Got Energy! We offer Daytime Playtime for Elementary aged kids 5 and up every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. We welcome everyone to this event dedicated to your children. It’s a fun and...

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Greenfield Missouri Greenfield, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: C554+W3, Greenfield, MO 65661

You Are Invited To A Praise & Worship Event In Greenfield Missouri At The Greenfield City Park

Weekly Par 3 Skins Game Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd, Lamar, MO

OPEN TO GUESTS AND MEMBERS Cost $15 ($9 to the pot, $6 to Jeremy’s Creek). All 9 holes will be 145 yards or less. If you don’t make birdie, pick up. Closest to the pin will play first. As soon as...