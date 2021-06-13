Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lockwood, MO

Lockwood calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lockwood Journal
Lockwood Journal
 8 days ago

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Live events are lining up on the Lockwood calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lockwood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfO29_0aT3eDYh00

Friday Night Tournament

Dadeville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 18610 2000 Rd, Dadeville, MO

Friday Night Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Friday Night Tournament, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14wRAB_0aT3eDYh00

Jammin' at the Junktion 2021

South Greenfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7 E Dade 152, South Greenfield, MO

We're excited to announce that our Jammin' at the Junktion 2021 will be held on Saturday August 7th. Admission is free! Please join us for an afternoon of great music along with food available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JxQeL_0aT3eDYh00

Elementary Age Daytime Playtime

Lockwood, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 502 N Walnut St, Lockwood, MO

They've Got Energy! We offer Daytime Playtime for Elementary aged kids 5 and up every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. We welcome everyone to this event dedicated to your children. It’s a fun and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K7WOo_0aT3eDYh00

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Greenfield Missouri

Greenfield, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: C554+W3, Greenfield, MO 65661

You Are Invited To A Praise & Worship Event In Greenfield Missouri At The Greenfield City Park

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wzrv4_0aT3eDYh00

Weekly Par 3 Skins Game

Lamar, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 SE 20th Rd, Lamar, MO

OPEN TO GUESTS AND MEMBERS Cost $15 ($9 to the pot, $6 to Jeremy’s Creek). All 9 holes will be 145 yards or less. If you don’t make birdie, pick up. Closest to the pin will play first. As soon as...

Learn More
Lockwood Journal

Lockwood Journal

Lockwood, MO
3
Followers
83
Post
283
Views
ABOUT

With Lockwood Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dadeville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
South Greenfield, MO
City
Lockwood, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#Mo They#Jeremy S Creek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Lockwood, MOPosted by
Lockwood Journal

Check out these houses for sale in Lockwood

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Looking for a house in Lockwood? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.