Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freeman, SD

Freeman calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Freeman News Alert
Freeman News Alert
 8 days ago

(FREEMAN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Freeman calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Freeman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9SBp_0aT3eCfy00

Ribs at the Ranch

Freeman, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 748 S Main St, Freeman, SD

We're back! We'll be serving slow cooked pork ribs, Schmeckfest stewed beef and sauerkraut, potato salad, fruit salad, ice cream, floats, and sno cones. Enjoy music under the shade trees in our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=319JD2_0aT3eCfy00

Mutton Run — Sioux Falls Area Running Club

Freeman, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 W 7th St, Freeman, SD

10K, 5K, and 1 mile run/walk begins at 8:00 a.m. in Freeman, SD at the Salem Mennonite Home. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd places in 10K and 5K.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3phy9X_0aT3eCfy00

Menno Road Race

Menno, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Saturday July 3rd, 2021 Menno Road Race 5K, 10K and 1 mile walk/kids run. PLEASE HAVE REGISTRATIONS RETURNED PRIOR TO JUNE 26th, 2021. Registration fee is $35.00 which will include a T-shirt...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfMRd_0aT3eCfy00

Ponytales - Reading with Rescues at Gentle Spirit Horses

Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is excited to offer a brand new program for local youth: introducing Pony Tales, a Reading with Rescues program.

Learn More

June Farrier Weekend

Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

It's the monthly farrier day when approximately half the GSH horses are seen and trimmed. Sponsor a trim? http://paypal.me/gentlespirithorses/30 Farrier team, please sign up here...

Learn More
Freeman News Alert

Freeman News Alert

Freeman, SD
4
Followers
89
Post
284
Views
ABOUT

With Freeman News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeman, SD
City
Scotland, SD
City
Salem, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mile Walk#The Salem Mennonite Home#2nd 3rd#Rescues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Scotland
Related