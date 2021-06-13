Freeman calendar: Events coming up

(FREEMAN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Freeman calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Freeman area:

Ribs at the Ranch Freeman, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 748 S Main St, Freeman, SD

We're back! We'll be serving slow cooked pork ribs, Schmeckfest stewed beef and sauerkraut, potato salad, fruit salad, ice cream, floats, and sno cones. Enjoy music under the shade trees in our...

Mutton Run — Sioux Falls Area Running Club Freeman, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 106 W 7th St, Freeman, SD

10K, 5K, and 1 mile run/walk begins at 8:00 a.m. in Freeman, SD at the Salem Mennonite Home. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd places in 10K and 5K.

Menno Road Race Menno, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Saturday July 3rd, 2021 Menno Road Race 5K, 10K and 1 mile walk/kids run. PLEASE HAVE REGISTRATIONS RETURNED PRIOR TO JUNE 26th, 2021. Registration fee is $35.00 which will include a T-shirt...

Ponytales - Reading with Rescues at Gentle Spirit Horses Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

Gentle Spirit Horses Rescue is excited to offer a brand new program for local youth: introducing Pony Tales, a Reading with Rescues program.

June Farrier Weekend Scotland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 29571 419th Ave, Scotland, SD

It's the monthly farrier day when approximately half the GSH horses are seen and trimmed. Sponsor a trim? http://paypal.me/gentlespirithorses/30 Farrier team, please sign up here...