Lusk calendar: Events coming up

(LUSK, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lusk calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lusk:

Glendo Lake Trail Race Glendo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 397 Glendo Park Rd, Glendo, WY

Join the Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County for our 3rd running of the Glendo Lake Trail Race! It’s a trail race developed by trail runners keeping not only the veteran and novice racer in...

NCHS Alumni Golf Tournament Lusk, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 34 WY-273, Lusk, WY

NCHS Alumni Golf Tournament at the Niobrara Country Club! Come join us!

Community Yard Sale Guernsey, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 650 W Whalen St, Guernsey, WY

Come join us the weekend of June 12th and 13th for our community yard sale benefitting Critters Inc. This is during the city-wide Guernsey yard sale. We will be located in the parking lot of the...

Sunday Spring/ Summer Markets Guernsey, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 452 W Whalen St, Guernsey, WY

This Sunday join us in The Market Place where we will have our fantastic and thriving Sunday Market plus the Guernsey Arts 'Arts Sunday' performance stage! Head into the heart of town on 6th June...