Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lusk, WY

Lusk calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Lusk News Watch
Lusk News Watch
 8 days ago

(LUSK, WY) Live events are lining up on the Lusk calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lusk:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oOwxz_0aT3eBnF00

Glendo Lake Trail Race

Glendo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 397 Glendo Park Rd, Glendo, WY

Join the Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County for our 3rd running of the Glendo Lake Trail Race! It’s a trail race developed by trail runners keeping not only the veteran and novice racer in...

Learn More

NCHS Alumni Golf Tournament

Lusk, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 34 WY-273, Lusk, WY

NCHS Alumni Golf Tournament at the Niobrara Country Club! Come join us!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XNEMq_0aT3eBnF00

Community Yard Sale

Guernsey, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 650 W Whalen St, Guernsey, WY

Come join us the weekend of June 12th and 13th for our community yard sale benefitting Critters Inc. This is during the city-wide Guernsey yard sale. We will be located in the parking lot of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upBWD_0aT3eBnF00

Sunday Spring/ Summer Markets

Guernsey, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 452 W Whalen St, Guernsey, WY

This Sunday join us in The Market Place where we will have our fantastic and thriving Sunday Market plus the Guernsey Arts 'Arts Sunday' performance stage! Head into the heart of town on 6th June...

Learn More
Lusk News Watch

Lusk News Watch

Lusk, WY
1
Followers
55
Post
188
Views
ABOUT

With Lusk News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Glendo, WY
City
Lusk, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nchs#The Niobrara Country Club#Sun Jun#Critters Inc#The Market Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...