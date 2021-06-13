Events on the Lincoln calendar

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: PRICE REDUCED!!!! The space in this house just goes on and on! This wood frame home built in 1995 has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths on the main level with the possibility of 3 non-conforming bedrooms in the basement and a 3/4 bath. A wood burning fireplace graces the family room so you can stay warm while reading or watching your favorite show. Updates: 2018: Roof; New Gutters and downspouts and Window Screens. 2017: Master Bath Twin Sinks replaced and new fixtures. 2016: Sump pump. 2014: High Efficiency Central Heat and Central Air Units AND a High Capacity Tankless Water Heater. The appliances and window treatments will stay with the house. Basement is finished. Storage Galore. And that's just inside. Outside features a fire pit, play area with Fort, a Play House (or it could be used for storage), and a Large deck that 1/2 surrounds a 16 foot above ground pool. You can't go wrong with this house and lot! Oh and the electrical is buried underground so there's no chance of a child snagging a line with a ball bat! Side note: Pricing Based on a Real, Local, Professional Appraisal.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debra Minear, Land Home Title at 785-524-4228</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA3MDI2MzAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Check out this charming 2 bedroom home located in Lincoln, KS on a big corner lot. This home would be great for a small family or first time homeowners! This Basement could easily be finished into a beautiful family room with a gas fireplace, Bathroom & Kitchen/Bar area located on the main room. 1 Car garage and 2 car Carport, along with a new deck, newer windows and newer roof. Call today to schedule a showing with Kayla Errebo 785-420-0304<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kayla Errebo, Ideal Real Estate at 785-472-4436</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FsaW5hJTIwQm9hcmQlMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNCUktTLTIwMDY0MSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Don't miss out on this beautiful home located just outside the city limits of Sylvan Grove, KS on 5 acres, this home features city water & city sewer, as well as a well. The established shelter belt that surrounds the 5 acres gives you the opportunity to have horses, goats, or even a couple head of cattle. This property has a 1 car garage / workshop & a chicken coop. This big beautiful home has 3 Fireplaces (2 Gas & 1 Wood/Electric), R/O System, Water Softener, 4 bedrooms, a formal dining room, 1 Full bath, 2 3/4 baths & 1 1/2 bath plenty of room for a big family or even a bed & breakfast. This property is located just 10 Minutes from Wilson Lake, which offers public hunting, fishing & camping to enjoy with family. Call Kayla Errebo with Ideal Real Estate today to schedule a showing 785-420-0304.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kayla Errebo, Ideal Real Estate at 785-472-4436</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2FsaW5hJTIwQm9hcmQlMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNCUktTLTIwMDYzOCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Comfortable 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home with attached 2 car garage sitting on a corner lot. Refrigerator, Microwave, Washer and Dryer will remain with the home. Tools and furniture in the basement will also remain. This home has Solar Panels and wow do they work! The Sentricon System installed by World Pest Control, Sylvan Grove, protects the home from termites. (The seller will negotiate about any furniture in the house)<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debra Minear, Land Home Title at 785-524-4228</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTXklMjBTdGF0ZSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1OWVNNTFMtMTA5NzcxNjQlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>