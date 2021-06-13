Cancel
Lincoln, KS

Events on the Lincoln calendar

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

Dancefestopia - 3 Day Pass

Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:01 AM

Check out our selection of Dancefestopia - 3 Day Pass tickets at the Emerald City in Lacygne on 9/10/2021

Hell Creek 100

Sylvan Grove, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3 State Park Road, Sylvan Grove, KS

THE HELL CREEK 100, 100k, and 20 mile Presented by Ultraverse Supplements and Hays Nutrition Date: Saturday October 2, 2021 Distances: 20 mile, 100k, and 100 miles GPX data available Start times –...

Drop In Art Class

Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Bring your artist to create a process art project. Every Saturday at 10 AM-4 PM in the Switchgrass classroom. Come at your convenience. Everything needed is provided. Each student will have their...

Santa Claus Day

Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS

Santa arrives in Lucas the Saturday before Christmas. A Christmas movie is shown treats are given to all the kids and the merchants gifts are drawn for.

Vesper Farmers Market

Lincoln, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 1247 N 120th Rd, Lincoln, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours: April 29, 2021 - November 11, 2021Every Thursday, 4pm - 7pm Location:Vesper Community Center - 1247 N 120th Rd Lincoln KS 67455

ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
