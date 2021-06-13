Events on the Lincoln calendar
(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:01 AM
Check out our selection of Dancefestopia - 3 Day Pass tickets at the Emerald City in Lacygne on 9/10/2021
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 3 State Park Road, Sylvan Grove, KS
THE HELL CREEK 100, 100k, and 20 mile Presented by Ultraverse Supplements and Hays Nutrition Date: Saturday October 2, 2021 Distances: 20 mile, 100k, and 100 miles GPX data available Start times –...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Bring your artist to create a process art project. Every Saturday at 10 AM-4 PM in the Switchgrass classroom. Come at your convenience. Everything needed is provided. Each student will have their...
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM
Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS
Santa arrives in Lucas the Saturday before Christmas. A Christmas movie is shown treats are given to all the kids and the merchants gifts are drawn for.
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 1247 N 120th Rd, Lincoln, KS
Season: Summer Market Hours: April 29, 2021 - November 11, 2021Every Thursday, 4pm - 7pm Location:Vesper Community Center - 1247 N 120th Rd Lincoln KS 67455