Edgewood, IA

Live events coming up in Edgewood

Edgewood Voice
Edgewood Voice
 8 days ago

(EDGEWOOD, IA) Live events are coming to Edgewood.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Edgewood:

Music on Madison: Tim Morehouse & Mike Johnsen

Edgewood, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 119 N Washington St, Edgewood, IA

Music event in Edgewood, IA by Café Rosé & Catering on Friday, August 27 2021

NYLT 2021

Greeley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 28157 Horseshoe Rd, Greeley, IA

NYLT 2021 NYLT stands for National Youth Leadership Training. NYLT is a week-long training course that features instruction in skills that can

8th Annual Combat Veterans Association Benefit Ride

Elkport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

We are back to rocking the 39-3 Combat Veterans Ride this year. The Combat Veterans who use this event as their major fundraiser for the year. Their mission is to provide assistance to veterans...

EDGEWOOD RODEO DAYS 5K

Edgewood, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 305 N Franklin St, Edgewood, IA

Rodeo action in Edgewood, Iowa began in 1987, the idea of Gerald Perrinjaquet. PRCA Rodeo Performances Thursday, Friday & Saturday night. Many events take place throughout the week, such as a golf tou

2021 Open Hours

Colesburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

We are open for business on weekends from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All other times are by appointment only. Our annual open house will be held on Saturday & Sunday, June 5th & 6th. Questions...

