Coming soon: Seeley Lake events

(SEELEY LAKE, MT) Seeley Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seeley Lake:

Bob Marshall Music Festival 2021 Seeley Lake, MT

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 3129 MT-83, Seeley Lake, MT

Seeley Lake is the perfect Montana lake destination with tons of great outdoor recreation opportunities. Add in a weekend of great music and camping with friends and you can't beat the Bob...

Adventures in Image Transfers with Sandy Carrion Condon, MT

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

When Polaroid’s Image Transfer and Emulsion lift processes hit the scene, photographers hit the ground running searching for unique hand made photos. Migrating images from one surface to another...

Seeley 50K | 25K | 10K Seeley Lake, MT

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Morrell Creek Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

Providing you an opportunity to run a 50, 25, or 10K in beautiful Seeley Lake, MT. You get to run on trails, closed forest service roads (trail like), and on the maintained, but not heavily used...

FB - Flint Creek at Seeley Swan Seeley Lake, MT

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 456 Airport Rd, Seeley Lake, MT

The Titans head to Seeley Lake to take on the Blakhawks. This game may be broadcast on the NFHS Network.

Seeley Lake Market Seeley Lake, MT

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3150 MT-83 N, Seeley Lake, MT

Where: Seeley Lake Community Foundation Building 3150 Highway 83 N Seeley Lake, MT Description: Come enjoy the 2021 Seeley Lake Sunday Market Food, fresh produce, crafts— all products are...