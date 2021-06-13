Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heppner, OR

What’s up Heppner: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Heppner News Alert
Heppner News Alert
 8 days ago

(HEPPNER, OR) Live events are coming to Heppner.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Heppner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1kFp_0aT3e6Sr00

*FREE* Hang Up and Drive (virtual)

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Jacy Good & Steve Johnson advocate for distraction-free roads and provide education on the dangers of using a phone while driving About this event A crash caused by a distracted driver, left Jacy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQqkN_0aT3e6Sr00

Adult Art Class - Sunflower Sunshine

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR

Are you ready for a night of fun? This Art Class will introduce participants to a variety of painting techniques. Never painted before? No worries, there will be step by step guided instruction...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtRWZ_0aT3e6Sr00

Zac Groom Live at The Buckhorn Saloon Saturday June 19th at 7pm

Condon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 202 S Main St, Condon, OR

Join us Saturday June 19th for a great evening of live music and fun with returning special guest Zac Grooms! Don't miss this awesome show!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kJY3a_0aT3e6Sr00

Summer Walleye Classic and AOY Award Final Tournament

Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Marine Dr NE, Boardman, OR

July 9th & 10th (Friday-Saturday) Tournament headquarters & launch site is Boardman Marina

Learn More

*FREE * Fit Breaks with Jess (in-person)

Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Join us for these short, easy, low-intensity workouts! Examples of workouts include: resistance bands, chair exercises, flexibility and more. FREE and open to everyone; all exercises are easily...

Learn More
Heppner News Alert

Heppner News Alert

Heppner, OR
7
Followers
66
Post
606
Views
ABOUT

With Heppner News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boardman, OR
Hermiston, OR
Government
City
Heppner, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Hermiston, OR
Local
Oregon Education
City
Condon, OR
Hermiston, OR
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Jacy Good
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Heppner, ORPosted by
Heppner News Alert

Check out these homes on the Heppner market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 1906 Vintage Charm and Character. Original doors, hardware and keys, pocket doors, 10 ft. ceiling with beautiful beams, fabulous foyer, stunning banister and molding. Kitchen, dining and main level Master w/bathroom. 3 bedrooms/bathroom upstairs and second kitchen/dining with separate exterior entrance - possible rental. Buyers due diligence on square footage. Basement not included in sf. 2016 Lenox oil furnace. Needs TLC to make this gem shine. Sold as-is. Cash only. Qualifies for local grant.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kimee Haguewood, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy the view from this recently refreshed 4 bedroom 2 bath home seated on 1 acre! Recent updates include fresh paint, new LVP in living room, dining room and beds, all new interior doors and new sliding glass door. Spacious open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Home is being sold as is!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Rare, adorable vintage bungalow move-in ready! New interior and exterior paint, updated wiring throughout, original oak living room floor, HVAC, double pane vinyl windows, one-car garage with attached utility room, plus a carport, space to park 6-7 cars or use as RV parking, fenced backyard with view of Willow Creek and sounds of the creek at night!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Reed, Keller Williams Realty Eugene and Springfield at 541-431-6480</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Completely renovated 3 bed 2 bath with extra space upstairs. Hard to find home in Heppner. Stainless appliances, lots of natural light, master on main floor. Parking in the back of the home. Storage/tool shed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Heidi Carver, RE/MAX Cornerstone at 541-289-5454</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Heppner, ORPosted by
Heppner News Alert

Heppner events coming soon

1. Summer Walleye Classic and AOY Award Final Tournament; 2. Oregon Reined Cowhorse Association Show #3; 3. Umatilla County Fair; 4. The Wasteland Kings LIVE at Ace Car Show in Echo, Oregon; 5. Board Work Session Meeting/ Sesión de Trabajo de la Directiva;