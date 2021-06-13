What’s up Heppner: Local events calendar

(HEPPNER, OR) Live events are coming to Heppner.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Heppner:

*FREE* Hang Up and Drive (virtual) Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Jacy Good & Steve Johnson advocate for distraction-free roads and provide education on the dangers of using a phone while driving About this event A crash caused by a distracted driver, left Jacy...

Adult Art Class - Sunflower Sunshine Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR

Are you ready for a night of fun? This Art Class will introduce participants to a variety of painting techniques. Never painted before? No worries, there will be step by step guided instruction...

Zac Groom Live at The Buckhorn Saloon Saturday June 19th at 7pm Condon, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 202 S Main St, Condon, OR

Join us Saturday June 19th for a great evening of live music and fun with returning special guest Zac Grooms! Don't miss this awesome show!

Summer Walleye Classic and AOY Award Final Tournament Boardman, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Marine Dr NE, Boardman, OR

July 9th & 10th (Friday-Saturday) Tournament headquarters & launch site is Boardman Marina

*FREE * Fit Breaks with Jess (in-person) Hermiston, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR

Join us for these short, easy, low-intensity workouts! Examples of workouts include: resistance bands, chair exercises, flexibility and more. FREE and open to everyone; all exercises are easily...