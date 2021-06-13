What’s up Heppner: Local events calendar
(HEPPNER, OR) Live events are coming to Heppner.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Heppner:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR
Jacy Good & Steve Johnson advocate for distraction-free roads and provide education on the dangers of using a phone while driving About this event A crash caused by a distracted driver, left Jacy...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM
Address: 415 S Hwy 395, Hermiston, OR
Are you ready for a night of fun? This Art Class will introduce participants to a variety of painting techniques. Never painted before? No worries, there will be step by step guided instruction...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Address: 202 S Main St, Condon, OR
Join us Saturday June 19th for a great evening of live music and fun with returning special guest Zac Grooms! Don't miss this awesome show!
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM
Address: 1 Marine Dr NE, Boardman, OR
July 9th & 10th (Friday-Saturday) Tournament headquarters & launch site is Boardman Marina
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 AM
Address: 610 NW 11th St, Hermiston, OR
Join us for these short, easy, low-intensity workouts! Examples of workouts include: resistance bands, chair exercises, flexibility and more. FREE and open to everyone; all exercises are easily...