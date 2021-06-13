Live events on the horizon in Bremond

(BREMOND, TX) Live events are coming to Bremond.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bremond area:

Chef Damon McGee Presents Nutritional Dreams Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Chef Damon McGee will be giving children and their families lessons about the importance of eating fruits and vegetables. Their will be food tasting, games, and giveaways! This nutrition event...

2021 Taylor Family Reunion (Hawaiian Luau) Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:45 PM

It's been a Good and Long Time coming. We Thank God for how He has kept us this far and we ask Him to continue to Keep us even in this! Family, we are planning to Celebrate in the Safest Manner...

A Tribute to Elvis! "Double Trouble" Marlin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 133 Heritage Row, Marlin, TX 76661

It's Elvis times two at the Palace Theatre in Marlin, Texas - That's right, we have two Elvis impersonators - John Cobb and Travis Hudson!

Learn Ghost Hunting in a 96-Year-Old Theater! Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

All proceeds benefit the ongoing renovation of the Palace Theatre. Come learn the skills of Paranormal Investigation from seasoned professionals in a location with 96 years of history. You will...

Crystals for Kids! Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 W 5th St, Hearne, TX

Join a Hearne local as she shares her knowledge of archeology, rocks, crystals, and more! All participants will be able to get their own unique crystal to keep! Show up early for an additional...