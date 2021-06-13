Cancel
Bremond, TX

Live events on the horizon in Bremond

Posted by 
Bremond Updates
Bremond Updates
 8 days ago

(BREMOND, TX) Live events are coming to Bremond.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bremond area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olmOt_0aT3e5a800

Chef Damon McGee Presents Nutritional Dreams

Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Chef Damon McGee will be giving children and their families lessons about the importance of eating fruits and vegetables. Their will be food tasting, games, and giveaways! This nutrition event...

Learn More

2021 Taylor Family Reunion (Hawaiian Luau)

Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:45 PM

It's been a Good and Long Time coming. We Thank God for how He has kept us this far and we ask Him to continue to Keep us even in this! Family, we are planning to Celebrate in the Safest Manner...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gwXw1_0aT3e5a800

A Tribute to Elvis! "Double Trouble"

Marlin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 133 Heritage Row, Marlin, TX 76661

It's Elvis times two at the Palace Theatre in Marlin, Texas - That's right, we have two Elvis impersonators - John Cobb and Travis Hudson!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMNSk_0aT3e5a800

Learn Ghost Hunting in a 96-Year-Old Theater!

Marlin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

All proceeds benefit the ongoing renovation of the Palace Theatre. Come learn the skills of Paranormal Investigation from seasoned professionals in a location with 96 years of history. You will...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbgtR_0aT3e5a800

Crystals for Kids!

Hearne, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 105 W 5th St, Hearne, TX

Join a Hearne local as she shares her knowledge of archeology, rocks, crystals, and more! All participants will be able to get their own unique crystal to keep! Show up early for an additional...

Learn More
Bremond Updates

Bremond Updates

Bremond, TX
With Bremond Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bremond, TXPosted by
Bremond Updates

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(BREMOND, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bremond. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bremond, TXPosted by
Bremond Updates

Take advantage of Friday sun in Bremond

(BREMOND, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bremond. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bremond, TXPosted by
Bremond Updates

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bremond

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bremond: 1. Correctional Officer; 2. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 3. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 4. RN Corrections $2,173 to $2,545 Weekly; 5. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Students Welcome - Average $50,000 First Year; 7. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile; 8. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver; 9. Student Truck Driver CDL; 10. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly + Great Benefits;
Bremond, TXPosted by
Bremond Updates

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Bremond

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bremond: 1. MICU RN; 2. Insurance Sales Agent; 3. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile; 4. CDL-A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekly + Great Benefits; 5. Class A CDL Truck Driver; 6. Student Truck Driver CDL; 7. Psych RN; 8. Light Equipment Operators needed in Rosebud TX.; 9. Logistics Loading Crewmember; 10. Health Screener;
Bremond, TXPosted by
Bremond Updates

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bremond

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bremond: 1. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 2. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. ADMIN ASST II - Count Room; 6. Correctional Officer; 7. RN Corrections $2,173 to $2,545 Weekly; 8. Insurance Sales Agent; 9. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1,700 per week; 10. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring;