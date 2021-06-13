Cancel
Hana, HI

Live events on the horizon in Hana

Hana Digest
Hana Digest
 8 days ago

(HANA, HI) Live events are lining up on the Hana calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hana:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usfqR_0aT3e4hP00

Maui Classical Music Festival

Makawao, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 1445 Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI

The Maui Classical Music Festival enriches and educates the Maui community by bringing renowned musicians to perform the highest quality chamber music. Maui Classical Music Festival is not...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YethY_0aT3e4hP00

Wahi Palekana no nā Holoholona ma Maui Hikina

Haiku, Haiku-Pauwela, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

He hana manawale‘a kēia. He wahi palekana kēia no nā holoholona ma‘i a ‘ane hala, nā holoholona ‘ālina, a me nā holoholona makua ‘ole. No ke kipa ʻana i ka puʻuhonua a iʻole e lilo i mea...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSpLq_0aT3e4hP00

Maui Sound Healing and Meditation

Makawao, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 16 Laha Pl, Makawao, HI

HEALING JOURNEY CREATED THROUGH A VORTEX OF SOUND USING INSTRUMENTS AND HEALING PRACTICES FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD.Rasa Priya and Sarah Sundari are excited to introduce our private home studio with...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reqgy_0aT3e4hP00

I'm in Seattle, Where are You? by Mortada Gzar

Kihei, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1279 S Kihei Rd #204, Kihei, HI

This month's book is a memoir by Mortada Gzar, an Iraqi writer who left his home to find lost love in Seattle.Looking for us? We are the friendly group of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Lnws_0aT3e4hP00

Lei Po'o Workshop at Haku Maui

Makawao, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 3643A Baldwin Ave, Makawao, HI

Join us at Haku Maui as we teach you to Wili your very own Lei Po'o in this make and take workshop.

Learn More
ABOUT

With Hana Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

