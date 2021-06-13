Cancel
Ennis, MT

Ennis calendar: What's coming up

Ennis Journal
 8 days ago

(ENNIS, MT) Ennis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ennis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUd5h_0aT3e3og00

Ennis NRA Rodeo

Ennis, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 31 Madison Ave, Ennis, MT

Ennis NRA Rodeo July 3rd at 8:00pm. Featuring the top cowboys and cowgirls from the northwest in both rough stock and timed events.Starting in May, tickets may be purchased at First Madison Valley...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tx5ST_0aT3e3og00

Scandahoovian Woodstock

Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 9 Grant Mill Rd, Virginia City, MT

"2nd Annual Scandahoovian Woodstock" Will be held in 2021 due to the civid-19. Join us in Virginia City, MT on Saturday June 27th, 2021 for the 2nd Annual celebration of music and culture of the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ggQk_0aT3e3og00

Vigilante Car Show

Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 344 W E Wallace, Virginia City, MT

Great cars, great fun! Main street parking. Registration Day-Of at Bale of Hay Saloon! Start Time - 9:00 am End Time - 4:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LGDP_0aT3e3og00

Ball Drop!

Ennis, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 110 Golf Course Rd, Ennis, MT

Buy your ECCS ping pong ball drop tickets here at Madison Meadows Golf Course!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cf757_0aT3e3og00

Community Acupuncture- Outside!

Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 33 Lone Peak Dr, Big Sky, MT

Add a little Zen to your week! Bring a chair, yoga mat or blanket and join Kallie Harrison by the fire pit in town center for community acupuncture.

Ennis, MT
With Ennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
