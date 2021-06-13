Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, OK

Beaver events calendar

Posted by 
Beaver Bulletin
Beaver Bulletin
 8 days ago

(BEAVER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Beaver calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Beaver area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggBdL_0aT3e2vx00

Annual Duck Festival

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4 Rock Island Rd, Liberal, KS

The annual Duck Race, sponsored by the Liberal Chamber of Commerce, is fun for the entire family. Ducks are adopted by the citizens of the Liberal area, who cheer their ducks to the finish line in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTgdd_0aT3e2vx00

Hip Hop for Adults

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1801 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS

Need to break out of your "Running Man" dance rut? Whether you’re looking to pick up a few moves, get some exercise, or just have a lot of fun, this class has it covered! Learn some choreography...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=236tlw_0aT3e2vx00

Farmers Market in Liberal

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location:4 Village Plaza (in front of the North Pizza Hut building)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrO5q_0aT3e2vx00

Complimentary Alignment Check

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 202 N Grant Ave, Liberal, KS

Your tires could be wearing out early. Did you know that a bad alignment can cause premature tire wear? It’s true! If your vehicle is pulling to one side, it may need an alignment check. We are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQhUK_0aT3e2vx00

Attune to the Frequency of Wealth, Abundance & Prosperity

Liberal, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 324 N Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS

What if the key to prosperity was as easy as shifting your energy? Candice is back to The Wild Ones stage, to help you tune into the frequency of wealth in her brand new workshop to help you...

Learn More
Beaver Bulletin

Beaver Bulletin

Beaver, OK
5
Followers
68
Post
305
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Liberal, KS
Government
City
Liberal, KS
City
Beaver, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...