Cove, AR

Live events Cove — what’s coming up

Cove News Beat
 8 days ago

(COVE, AR) Cove has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cove area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dttvb_0aT3e13E00

Rich Mountain Rendezvous 2021

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3877 AR-88, Mena, AR

Causes event in Mena, AR by Rich Mountain Rendezvous on Thursday, September 16 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36v5Rw_0aT3e13E00

Narcotics Anonymous Support Group

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 203 8th St, Mena, AR

New Ways, Better Days For more information, call Lisa E. 479-243-3542

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IkO1m_0aT3e13E00

2021 Ouachita Bigfoot Festival & Conference

Mena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 142 Polk Rd 185, Mena, AR

The 2021 Ouachita Bigfoot Festival and Conference is a three-day event located just outside of Mena, Arkansas, in the beautiful Ouachita Mountains. This three day festival will have live music...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3jss_0aT3e13E00

Freedom Fest

De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Come out and show support as we raise money for Samaritan Fields. We will have a FIFA tournament; DJ; iPhone 12 Pro Max raffle, Walking Dog, food & more! Have a perfect seat to watch the DeQueen...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UAgds_0aT3e13E00

Brother’s Keepers Rumble in the Park

De Queen, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 613 E Haes Ave, De Queen, AR

The Brother’s Keepers Rumble in the Park will be held on Saturday, August 21st, 2021 in DeQueen, Arkansas. This DeQueen motorcycle event is held at Herman Dierks City Park. This is a fundraising...

Cove, AR
ABOUT

With Cove News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

