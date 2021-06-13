Plentywood calendar: Events coming up

(PLENTYWOOD, MT) Live events are coming to Plentywood.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Plentywood:

Dirty Shame Show & Pioneer Days Scobey, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 7 West County Road, Scobey, MT

Pioneer Town comes to life featuring an outstanding museum with 35 preserved buildings (51 in all) on 20 acres portraying early 20th century homestead life. Free admission to museum grounds that...

Friday Night Concert at Pioneer Town Scobey, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 720 2nd Ave, Scobey, MT

Friday Night Concert at Pioneer Town Beer and food available. Gates open at 6 pm. Tickets available at gate. Sponsored by Daniels County Museum Association. More Information Phone:

Service Plentywood, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 114 W 3rd Ave, Plentywood, MT

Interment will follow directly after the service at the family cemetery.

Sheridan Health Care Foundation 13th Annual Christmas Kickoff Plentywood, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Sheridan Health Care Foundation is hosting its 13th Annual Christmas Kickoff. This evening is full of live and silent auction action, raffle drawings and delectable hors d oeuvres. Event Tickets...