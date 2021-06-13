Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Red Rock, AZ

Events on the Red Rock calendar

Posted by 
Red Rock News Beat
Red Rock News Beat
 8 days ago

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are coming to Red Rock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Rock:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZQ4pk_0aT3dzWQ00

Pistol Cleaning 101

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 24641 E Pinal Airpark Rd, Marana, AZ

Whether you have a pistol or not, we will teach you the basics of cleaning them. Directions: From I-10, take exit 232 to Pinal Airpark Upon entering the Airpark, stay RIGHT at the Y and drive...

Learn More

Defensive Pistol 1

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 24641 E Pinal Airpark Rd, Marana, AZ

This course is intended to introduce a broad range of concepts of defensive shooting. The focus of this course is to provide the student with as much firearm manipulations as possible. This course...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3np9E7_0aT3dzWQ00

2021 5th Annual Dove Hunt Camp

Picacho, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 15520 Picacho Peak Rd, Picacho, AZ

Base camp for the 2021 early dove hunt group. Event is open to those who enjoy the outdoors and the early dove hunting season. Remember that this state park is having a water shortage so bring...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cj63D_0aT3dzWQ00

Lacrosse Camp Session 1 - Marana, AZ 2021

Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 13250 N Lon Adams Rd, Marana, AZ

Description This three-day camp is for boys and girls, including those who are new to the game and those with prior lacrosse experience. Separate tracks will be provided for players of different...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q94j0_0aT3dzWQ00

Patriot's Boogie

Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 4900 N Taylor St, Eloy, AZ

Boogie Fundraiser! $26 lift tickets No registration AZTC organizers BBQ and pool party Raffle tickets for sale in manifest!

Learn More
Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock News Beat

Red Rock, AZ
12
Followers
82
Post
483
Views
ABOUT

With Red Rock News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marana, AZ
City
Red Rock, AZ
City
Eloy, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Marana, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jul 07#Az Boogie Fundraiser#Aztc#Bbq#Raffle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(RED ROCK, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Red Rock. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Red Rock

Check out these Red Rock-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 2. Hiring Skilled Caregivers In Casas Adobes - $300 Signing Bonus; 3. Caregiver / CNA; 4. Delivery Driver; 5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr; 6. Sales Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 7. Ocean Export Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr; 8. Part Time Care Provider; 9. Shift Manager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 10. Part-time Front Office;
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

A job on your schedule? These Red Rock positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Red Rock-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 2. Administrative Assistant Part Time; 3. Part-Time Ecommerce Shipping Supervisor; 4. Catalina - Part-Time School Bus Driver; 5. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 8. Immediate Openings - Caregiver - $300 Signing Bonus; 9. Occupational Therapy Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 10. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr;
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Life Insurance Agent . Flexible Schedule . 100k+ First Year . Remote; 2. Consultant, IPO/SPAC Accounting Advisory; 3. Lead Generation/Appointment Setting Specialist - Remote Positions,; 4. Remote Sales Position; 5. Customer Care Representative; 6. Insurance Analyst Call Center; 7. Flexible Schedule - PT/FT Sales - Work from Home Office; 8. Remote Inbound Sales Representative - Home Warranty Sales; 9. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 10. Inside Sales Associate - Remote AZ;
Red Rock, AZPosted by
Red Rock News Beat

Take a look at these homes for sale in Red Rock

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Seller will accept or counter offers between $420,000.00 and $430,000.00. Fall in love with this beautiful home in the desirable community of Saguaro springs. Great curb appeal with brick paver driveway. With 3185 sq ft of living space, this two story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, loft, spacious laundry room, 3 car garage & large backyard with covered patio & artificial grass great for entertaining. Spacious kitchen with beautiful custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Master bath with walk-in closet, walk-in shower & garden tub great for relaxing. Located close to I-10, shopping, restaurants, schools, and much more! Come see this great home today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Carlos Rodriguez, Roca Realty at 520-241-1283</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Fantastic two level Home with spacious open floor plan and move-in ready. Beautiful tile floor, ceiling fans, soothing palette, upgraded lighting, windowblinds, and plush carpet. The chefs kitchen features center island, breakfast bar, stylish laminate counters, white appliances, and wood cabinets. PerfectHome for entertaining. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, plus Loft! Large backyard boasts covered paver patio. Home comes fully furnished with seperate bill of sale in the amount of $0. HOME QUALIFIES FOR ZERO DOWN USDA FINANCING!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Catherine S Donovan, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService at 520-332-6500</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Inviting entry foyer welcomes you to this very spacious 4 bedroom + a den home! Light & bright throughout with soaring cathedral ceilings and easy flowing, open floor plan! Ceramic tile flooring with inlaid decorator tile accents. Upgraded kitchen features stainless appliances, beautiful wood cabinetry and granite countertops. Convenient center island workspace with sink, dishwasher and more cabinet space. Large walk-in pantry/storage room. Master suite features light-filled master bath with dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower & vanity area. Guest bath also has dual sinks. Decorator nooks & niches for display items. Built-in entertainment center. Owned solar! Spacious covered back patio, built-in fire pit, and artificial turf area. Separate fenced area perfect for dog run.<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Wendling, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-318-5290</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Amazing Avra Valley property with what you're looking for. Over an acre with no HOA, mountain views from the property, quiet enjoyment with tons of room for RV Storage, entertainment, and growth. This 4 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan 1870 sqft home has great energy, and a lovely layout. The large kitchen has all the countertop space you need including a built in work station. The oversized patio runs the length of the house and provides loads of room for entertainment and relaxation. This home qualifies for 100% USDA financing! 100% Fin / $0 Down Pmt / Low MI / Low Rates!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Daniel C Caldwell, Keller Williams Southern Arizona at 520-615-8400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>