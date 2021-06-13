Events on the Red Rock calendar

(RED ROCK, AZ) Live events are coming to Red Rock.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Red Rock:

Pistol Cleaning 101 Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 24641 E Pinal Airpark Rd, Marana, AZ

Whether you have a pistol or not, we will teach you the basics of cleaning them. Directions: From I-10, take exit 232 to Pinal Airpark Upon entering the Airpark, stay RIGHT at the Y and drive...

Defensive Pistol 1 Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 24641 E Pinal Airpark Rd, Marana, AZ

This course is intended to introduce a broad range of concepts of defensive shooting. The focus of this course is to provide the student with as much firearm manipulations as possible. This course...

2021 5th Annual Dove Hunt Camp Picacho, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 15520 Picacho Peak Rd, Picacho, AZ

Base camp for the 2021 early dove hunt group. Event is open to those who enjoy the outdoors and the early dove hunting season. Remember that this state park is having a water shortage so bring...

Lacrosse Camp Session 1 - Marana, AZ 2021 Marana, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 13250 N Lon Adams Rd, Marana, AZ

Description This three-day camp is for boys and girls, including those who are new to the game and those with prior lacrosse experience. Separate tracks will be provided for players of different...

Patriot's Boogie Eloy, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 4900 N Taylor St, Eloy, AZ

Boogie Fundraiser! $26 lift tickets No registration AZTC organizers BBQ and pool party Raffle tickets for sale in manifest!