Porcupine, SD

Porcupine events coming up

Porcupine Post
Porcupine Post
 8 days ago

(PORCUPINE, SD) Porcupine is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Porcupine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eVIL0_0aT3dydh00

Pine Ridge Celebration

Pine Ridge Reservation, East Shannon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: Pine Ridge, SD

All are welcome to join us for this historic event on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. Admission is FREE for two-nights of live music featuring artists FLAME and JOSHUA CHAVEZ, plus a message of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DcNv_0aT3dydh00

Braiding Reins/Horse Face Cover Workshop

Gordon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Youth age 12+ will learn how to braid split reins or barrel race reins using paracord and hardware. They will also sew a horse face fly cover using spandex fabric and a serger. Please pack a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JIQX_0aT3dydh00

Jump Into Summer

Rushville, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 401 Sprague St, Rushville, NE

Youth above the age of 8 will have an opportunity to design their day. They will learn a variety of skills while learning the elements of art – line, leatherwork, can lantern, cake decorating...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Atz2i_0aT3dydh00

Volunteer Trip Week 26 2021

Pine Ridge Reservation, East Shannon, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 48 County Road 17, Pine Ridge, SD

For information about volunteering, or to check availability of this trip date contact the volunteer trip coordinator.

The Agee Family

Batesland, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 19347 US-18, Batesland, SD

The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God throu...

ABOUT

With Porcupine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

