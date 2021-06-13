Crosbyton calendar: Events coming up

(CROSBYTON, TX) Live events are coming to Crosbyton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crosbyton:

Ribbon Cutting/Open House Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 130 E Lynn St, Slaton, TX

Join us for our official ribbon cutting with the Slaton Chamber of Commerce followed by an Open House! We will have FOOD TRUCKS, giveaways, tours of the hospital, and so much more. Special...

Godzilla vs Kong Spur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 424 Burlington Ave, Spur, TX

School's out! Come see Godzilla vs Kong (2021) at The Palace Theater. High School students admission 🎟️ will only be $2. Adult admission 🎟️ prices will be $5. Rated PG-13. Concessions 🍿🥤...

WORLD PREMIERE Strange Fruit: A History in Blackness Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1719 Ave. A, Lubbock, TX 79403

THE EDGE Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of a new original play by Lubbock native Stephanie Johnson.

All About Alice Band Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 154 S 8th St, Slaton, TX

All About Alice Band at TEXAS 1809, Idalou, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 04:00 pm

Chosen Lounge Thursdays Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

Come join us at the #1 nightclub in Lubbock EVERY Thursday Bottle Service | Private Sections | Hookah and beautiful ladies