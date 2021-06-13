Cancel
Crosbyton, TX

Crosbyton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Crosbyton News Beat
 8 days ago

(CROSBYTON, TX) Live events are coming to Crosbyton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crosbyton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGnh2_0aT3dvzW00

Ribbon Cutting/Open House

Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 130 E Lynn St, Slaton, TX

Join us for our official ribbon cutting with the Slaton Chamber of Commerce followed by an Open House! We will have FOOD TRUCKS, giveaways, tours of the hospital, and so much more. Special...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZX3W_0aT3dvzW00

Godzilla vs Kong

Spur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 424 Burlington Ave, Spur, TX

School's out! Come see Godzilla vs Kong (2021) at The Palace Theater. High School students admission 🎟️ will only be $2. Adult admission 🎟️ prices will be $5. Rated PG-13. Concessions 🍿🥤...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Q3RC_0aT3dvzW00

WORLD PREMIERE Strange Fruit: A History in Blackness

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 1719 Ave. A, Lubbock, TX 79403

THE EDGE Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of a new original play by Lubbock native Stephanie Johnson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKK0G_0aT3dvzW00

All About Alice Band

Slaton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 154 S 8th St, Slaton, TX

All About Alice Band at TEXAS 1809, Idalou, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 04:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEY85_0aT3dvzW00

Chosen Lounge Thursdays

Lubbock, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Address: 1928 Buddy Holly Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79404

Come join us at the #1 nightclub in Lubbock EVERY Thursday Bottle Service | Private Sections | Hookah and beautiful ladies

Crosbyton News Beat

Crosbyton, TX
ABOUT

With Crosbyton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

