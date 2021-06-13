What’s up Bylas: Local events calendar

(BYLAS, AZ) Live events are coming to Bylas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bylas area:

Graham County Fair Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

Since 1927, Get ready for another fun and exciting Graham County Fair! It's an old time fair with horseshoe tournament, climbing greased pole, 3-legged races, carnival, food, agricultural exhibits...

Summer Women’s Retreat At St. Paisius Monastery Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 10250 Sky Blue Rd, Safford, AZ

Join us for a weekend retreat at St. Paisius Women’s Monastery in Safford, Arizona, for a time of spiritual refreshment. The monastery will provide private or shared rooms in their beautiful guest...

Anime Your Way Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Anime Your Way is a comprehensive step by step drawing program developed over 10 years by former Simpson’s artist Carlos Nieto III that teaches you how to create and modify an anime character from...

Magic the Gathering Draft Tournament Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Magic the Gathering Draft Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Magic the Gathering Draft Tournament, join Facebook today.

Panic Station @ Sarah’s Bull Pen Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Safford, AZ! WE ARE COMING BACK! Come party with us Friday July 16th, 2021 at the fabulous Sarah’s Bull Pen! We’ve got new music, a new drummer, new wardrobe, and the same good time that we always...