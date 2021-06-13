Cancel
Bylas, AZ

What’s up Bylas: Local events calendar

Bylas Today
 8 days ago

(BYLAS, AZ) Live events are coming to Bylas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bylas area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sTGSG_0aT3du6n00

Graham County Fair

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 527 East Armory Rd, Safford, AZ

Since 1927, Get ready for another fun and exciting Graham County Fair! It's an old time fair with horseshoe tournament, climbing greased pole, 3-legged races, carnival, food, agricultural exhibits...

Summer Women’s Retreat At St. Paisius Monastery

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 10250 Sky Blue Rd, Safford, AZ

Join us for a weekend retreat at St. Paisius Women’s Monastery in Safford, Arizona, for a time of spiritual refreshment. The monastery will provide private or shared rooms in their beautiful guest...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQJSs_0aT3du6n00

Anime Your Way

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Anime Your Way is a comprehensive step by step drawing program developed over 10 years by former Simpson’s artist Carlos Nieto III that teaches you how to create and modify an anime character from...

Magic the Gathering Draft Tournament

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 808 S 7th Ave, Safford, AZ

Magic the Gathering Draft Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Magic the Gathering Draft Tournament, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19QTWK_0aT3du6n00

Panic Station @ Sarah’s Bull Pen

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Safford, AZ! WE ARE COMING BACK! Come party with us Friday July 16th, 2021 at the fabulous Sarah’s Bull Pen! We’ve got new music, a new drummer, new wardrobe, and the same good time that we always...

ABOUT

With Bylas Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Bylas, AZPosted by
Bylas Today

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Bylas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bylas: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Medicare Sales Agent - $25 hourly; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,587 per week; 4. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/31/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 5. Inside Sales Associate - Remote AZ; 6. CDL A Truck Driver; 7. Recent Grad Truck Driver - CDL A; 8. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile; 9. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 10. Fuel Transport Driver;
Bylas, AZPosted by
Bylas Today

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Bylas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bylas: 1. Diesel Mechanic - Entry Level; 2. Floor Care Technician; 3. Light Duty Mechanic; 4. Custodian; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. CDL Flatbed Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2/Mile; 10. Agriculture Worker II (Safford, AZ);
Bylas, AZPosted by
Bylas Today

Ready for a change? These Bylas jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bylas: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Sales Professional! P/T&F/T $1000-$2500 Weekly! You Control Pay&Time!; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Pre-Op - $2,394 per week; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 8. Domino's CDL-A Regional Driving Jobs; 9. CDL-A Company Truck Driver - $3,000 Sign On Bonus; 10. Fuel Transport Driver;
Bylas, AZPosted by
Bylas Today

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Bylas

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Bylas: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Pre-Op - $2,394 per week; 2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 3. Custodian; 4. Floor Care Technician; 5. Light Duty Mechanic; 6. Diesel Mechanic - Entry Level; 7. Regional Sales Manager; 8. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Bring Home the Bacon with Assurance!; 9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,192 per week; 10. Local CDL A Truck Driver - Now Hiring;