Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Neligh, NE

Neligh events coming soon

Posted by 
Neligh Today
Neligh Today
 8 days ago

(NELIGH, NE) Live events are coming to Neligh.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Neligh:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uawvl_0aT3dtE400

Star Strolls & Smores

Meadow Grove, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 54384 843rd Rd, Meadow Grove, NE

Stars Strolls & Smores 2021 at Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area, Norfolk, NE, US 68752, Pierce, United States on Wed Jun 23 2021 at 07:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghNgA_0aT3dtE400

Neligh Farmers Market

Neligh, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 501 M St, Neligh, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Saturdays, 8:30AM - 11AMLocation:Antelope County Courthouse, 501 Main Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SJdnt_0aT3dtE400

43rd Army Band Summer Concert Tour

Plainview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 Main St, Plainview, NE

43rd Army Band Concert News Channel Nebraska Northeast Norfolk Events

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qVptU_0aT3dtE400

Free Skin Check Day

Plainview, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 PM

PFM is hosting a free Skin Check Day on June 28th. Stop in between 9am & 5pm and have your lumps and bumps checked.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uVkt_0aT3dtE400

(ASD)Introduction to Intensive Verbal Behavior Training - Day 1 of 3

Neligh, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Address: 110 West 3rd Street, Neligh, NE 68756

How to Teach Critical Language and Learning Skills through Direct Instruction (3 Day Verbal Behavior)

Learn More
Neligh Today

Neligh Today

Neligh, NE
8
Followers
79
Post
456
Views
ABOUT

With Neligh Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meadow Grove, NE
City
Neligh, NE
City
Plainview, NE
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Pierce, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Pfm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
ShoppingPosted by
CBS News

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Discounts may not be as prime as you think

Amazon.com's two-day Prime Day event is June 21-22 this year, with other major retailers like Walmart elbowing in on the action with their own sales. But the summer discounts offered by Amazon and its competitors may not match the kind of door-busting sales that are typically available before the holidays, market researchers say.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...