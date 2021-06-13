Stanberry calendar: What's coming up

(STANBERRY, MO) Live events are coming to Stanberry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanberry:

Mock Interview Day Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Maryville, MO

This event will be held both in-person and online using Zoom. The goal of this event is to help students gain interviewing experience by meeting face-to-face with real employers. During the...

Speed Networking Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

This is an event designed to help students learn networking skills in a fun and fast setting. Employers will remain stationary while students rotate and make conversation. This event is an...

Homecoming: Variety Show and Royalty Coronation Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: College Park Dr, Maryville, MO

Join Northwest Homecoming for the annual Homecoming Variety Show. For more information, visit: https://www.nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/homecoming/Events.htm For tickets...

MKYRA Youth Rodeo Weekend Series, June 26 and 27th, High Stakes Barnard, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 24544 State Hwy A, Barnard, MO

Event in Barnard, MO by Missouri Kansas Youth Rodeo Association on Saturday, June 26 2021 with 104 people interested and 32 people going.

Nodaway County Farmers' Market Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. - Noon Location: 1416 South Main Street