Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanberry, MO

Stanberry calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Stanberry Dispatch
Stanberry Dispatch
 8 days ago

(STANBERRY, MO) Live events are coming to Stanberry.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stanberry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKRL9_0aT3drSc00

Mock Interview Day

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Maryville, MO

This event will be held both in-person and online using Zoom. The goal of this event is to help students gain interviewing experience by meeting face-to-face with real employers. During the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G4Zan_0aT3drSc00

Speed Networking

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

This is an event designed to help students learn networking skills in a fun and fast setting. Employers will remain stationary while students rotate and make conversation. This event is an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CEB8_0aT3drSc00

Homecoming: Variety Show and Royalty Coronation

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: College Park Dr, Maryville, MO

Join Northwest Homecoming for the annual Homecoming Variety Show. For more information, visit: https://www.nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/homecoming/Events.htm For tickets...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nuGD_0aT3drSc00

MKYRA Youth Rodeo Weekend Series, June 26 and 27th, High Stakes

Barnard, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 24544 State Hwy A, Barnard, MO

Event in Barnard, MO by Missouri Kansas Youth Rodeo Association on Saturday, June 26 2021 with 104 people interested and 32 people going.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24tyxQ_0aT3drSc00

Nodaway County Farmers' Market

Maryville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October, 2021Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:00 a.m. - Noon Location: 1416 South Main Street

Learn More
Stanberry Dispatch

Stanberry Dispatch

Stanberry, MO
17
Followers
81
Post
598
Views
ABOUT

With Stanberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryville, MO
Government
City
Maryville, MO
City
Stanberry, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Jun#Mo Event
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Politics
Related