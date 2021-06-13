Cancel
Meade, KS

Meade events calendar

Meade Times
(MEADE, KS) Live events are lining up on the Meade calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meade:

A Day of P.L.A.Y. (People, Learning, Acceptance, YEE-HAW!)

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

THIS EVENT IS OPEN FOR IN-PERSON ATTENDANCE ONLY. VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION IS NOT AVAILABLE. Facilitated by Jed Dearybury, co-author of The Playful Classroom CLICK HERE TO REGISTER...

New Teacher Bootcamp

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Description:IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Gayla Lohfink SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/EiFmBKVUCmoiY8Lk7 Navigating the many aspects of...

Civic Advocacy Programs for Your School

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Nathan McAllister, USD 345-Seaman CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/2nSSBSq1QTq4SFSn8 Come and learn about the 6 traits of...

Tiered Interventions

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Description:IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Jen Stelter, SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/GAtXuA8mA3pJZr8e7 Bring your team...What should they look...

Mad Science

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 Easy St, Sublette, KS

Let your imagination run wild with our "Tail Tale Science”! Our program journeys through the remarkable story of our very own fire-breathing dragon to bring storytelling and science to life with...

Meade Times

Meade, KS
With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

