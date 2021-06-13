Cancel
Tamms, IL

Live events coming up in Tamms

Tamms News Beat
 8 days ago

(TAMMS, IL) Tamms is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tamms:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIIuP_0aT3do3f00

VBS Destination Dig

Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 1102 2nd St W, Scott City, MO

Registration link is found here:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScPDZy1kUZQZlKp1Yvk3zvpd6v8hOZgulpFnKZ15yRodk5jwQ/viewform VBS 2021 is headed to present-day Israel where discovery awaits...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfHRb_0aT3do3f00

Horseshoe Bar & Grill

Olive Branch, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 19950 East Side Dr, Olive Branch, IL

Jake and Josh Music at Horseshoe Bar & Grill in Olive Branch, IL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHBA4_0aT3do3f00

3v3/5v5 Cape Girardeau, MO

Cape Girardeau, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Address: 1157 South West End Boulevard, Cape Girardeau, MO

REGISTER NOW!!! (ANYONE CAN CREATE A COACHES ACCOUNT AND REGISTER A TEAM) Register now and add your players later. Haven't finalized your roster yet? That's OK, with WST you can register your team...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0puQbJ_0aT3do3f00

SHAWNEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE MAIN CAMPUS — Healthy Southern Illinois Delta Network

Ullin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 8364 Shawnee College Rd, Ullin, IL

ABOUT THIS SITE: This site is the property of Southern Illinois Healthcare and supported by SIH funds through the Community Benefits Department. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XRiVM_0aT3do3f00

Joey Odum At Lawless Harley Davidson

Scott City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2100 E Outer Rd, Scott City, MO

The Joey Odum band will be playing a live show at Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City MO. Blues, Funk and Soul. Originals and Covers. Showtime 12:00pm-4:00pm Joey has a new album out called...

With Tamms News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

