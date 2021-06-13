Cancel
Gualala, CA

Coming soon: Gualala events

Posted by 
Gualala Digest
Gualala Digest
 8 days ago

(GUALALA, CA) Gualala is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gualala:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1m9A_0aT3dnAw00

Gathering in Beauty

Boonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Address: 12378 Boonville Rd, Boonville, CA

Join Amy DeLong-Martin to "Gather in Beauty" at the 3rd annual Pilates and Wellness Retreat at Bell Valley. In these gorgeous surroundings and comfortable accommodations, we will playfully stretch...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqTZ1_0aT3dnAw00

23rd Annual Anderson Valley Pinot Noir Festival

Philo, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 7000 Highway 128, Philo, CA 95466

The full range of Anderson Valley Pinot Noirs, wrapped in a 3-day festival of wine, food, music, education, and gorgeous scenery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UL91K_0aT3dnAw00

doTERRA Aromatouch Training Bayreuth

Gualala, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Address: Kulmbacher Straße 11, 95445 Bayreuth

Das doTERRA AromaTouch Technique Training – lerne in nur  1 Tag diese effektive Methode einfache und intuitive Berührungsmethode unterstütz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzuXT_0aT3dnAw00

Meadowlands

Navarro, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 901 Masonite Industrial Rd, Navarro, CA

Meadowlands is an annual cannabis industry retreat designed to build a more united, collaborative and equitable community in California and beyond. The second annual Meadowlands retreat, hosted by...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0Oap_0aT3dnAw00

Father's Day at the Farm: Bottles & Bocce & Baskets — Campovida

Hopland, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 13601 Old River Rd, Hopland, CA

Come celebrate your dad at the farm this year. There's more than enough lovely garden space to enjoy a Campovida Father’s day picnic basket full of goodies. Be sure to reserve your court time. The...

ABOUT

With Gualala Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

