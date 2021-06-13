Cancel
Ravenna, NE

Ravenna events coming soon

Posted by 
Ravenna Today
Ravenna Today
 8 days ago

(RAVENNA, NE) Live events are coming to Ravenna.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ravenna area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekdSQ_0aT3dmID00

12x Points ☆ $10,000+ Added ☆ 50% Payback

Litchfield, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Pistols on the High Plains [mobile devices: tap this text or the "see more" text to expand all information] July 7th – 10th, 2021 Pistol's on the High Plains, 3 days of shooting in Litchfield...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvWSi_0aT3dmID00

BOE June Meeting

Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 800 N 8th St, Loup City, NE

MEETING NOTICE The Board of Education of Loup City Public Schools will meet in regular session on June 14, 2021, at 7:30 PM in the Loup City High School Commons, 800 North 8th Street, Loup City...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kz1zg_0aT3dmID00

100th Anniversary World War 1 Plaque

Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 324 Milan Ave, Ravenna, NE

100th Anniversary of the World War 1 Plaque on display at the Ravenna Public Library Plaque was donated by the Ravenna Red Cross Canteen as they had $800 left in the treasury. So they decide to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3inzkh_0aT3dmID00

Strength and Balance- Sherman County Senior Center (Loup City)

Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Community Calendar On the Community Calendar, community members will find the specialized Parkinson’s exercise classes, support groups, and community events happening across Nebraska. Please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V71lM_0aT3dmID00

Club Championship

Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1187 Marina Rd, Loup City, NE

Oct 9, 5:30 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Registration begins at 5:30 AM Angler Meeting at 6:15 AM Take Off at 6:30 AM $210 per boat *Must be a crappie Master Member 2 person Team Teams can fish until 3:00 pm...

Ravenna Today

Ravenna Today

Ravenna, NE
ABOUT

With Ravenna Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related
Ravenna, NEPosted by
Ravenna Today

Hiring now! Jobs in Ravenna with an immediate start

These companies in Ravenna are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work From Home $80K+ Sales Representative + Will Train; 2. Insurance Underwriter - Training Available - Work From Home jp101; 3. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 4. Insurance Agent - WORK FROM HOME & BE YOUR OWN BOSS - FREE TRAINING; 5. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - On-Demand, Remote, Flexible Sales; 6. Online Educator (Remote);
Ravenna, NEPosted by
Ravenna Today

No experience necessary — Ravenna companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Journeyman Electrician 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 5. Data Entry Clerk 6. Unarmed Security Guard - Entry Screener 7. Bather / Groomer Trainee
Ravenna, NEPosted by
Ravenna Today

These jobs are hiring in Ravenna — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Ravenna-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part-Time Slaughter Production, Iowa Premium, Tama, Iowa; 2. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 3. Retail Wireless Consultant - Part-Time - Bilingual Preferred; 4. Data Entry Clerk; 5. Physician / Family Practice / Nebraska / Permanent / Part time Physician Needed Job; 6. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 7. Class A CDL Local Drivers; 8. Home Daily Class A CDL Truck Driving Job; 9. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 10. Merchandising Specialist - Part Time - Grand Island, NE;