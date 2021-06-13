Ravenna events coming soon

(RAVENNA, NE) Live events are coming to Ravenna.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ravenna area:

12x Points ☆ $10,000+ Added ☆ 50% Payback Litchfield, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Pistols on the High Plains [mobile devices: tap this text or the "see more" text to expand all information] July 7th – 10th, 2021 Pistol's on the High Plains, 3 days of shooting in Litchfield...

BOE June Meeting Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 800 N 8th St, Loup City, NE

MEETING NOTICE The Board of Education of Loup City Public Schools will meet in regular session on June 14, 2021, at 7:30 PM in the Loup City High School Commons, 800 North 8th Street, Loup City...

100th Anniversary World War 1 Plaque Ravenna, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 324 Milan Ave, Ravenna, NE

100th Anniversary of the World War 1 Plaque on display at the Ravenna Public Library Plaque was donated by the Ravenna Red Cross Canteen as they had $800 left in the treasury. So they decide to...

Strength and Balance- Sherman County Senior Center (Loup City) Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Community Calendar On the Community Calendar, community members will find the specialized Parkinson’s exercise classes, support groups, and community events happening across Nebraska. Please...

Club Championship Loup City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1187 Marina Rd, Loup City, NE

Oct 9, 5:30 AM - 3:30 PM CDT Registration begins at 5:30 AM Angler Meeting at 6:15 AM Take Off at 6:30 AM $210 per boat *Must be a crappie Master Member 2 person Team Teams can fish until 3:00 pm...