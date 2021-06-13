Coming soon: Grantsboro events

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Grantsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grantsboro area:

Family Retreat Weekend! Arapahoe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 315 Camp Don Lee Rd, Arapahoe, NC

A Taste of Summer Camp for the Entire Family! Join us for a weekend of relaxation with your family while having plenty of space to social distance between families at Camp Don Lee. Many of our...

Go Green: Engineering Recycled Racers Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Embrace the speed with our Recycled Racers 4-H Summer Day Camp!

Christmas in July Ornaments Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 603 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Celebrate Christmas in July by making Christmas ornaments. This program is a part of our 2021 Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program. https://

Knitting Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 603 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Learn how to knit! Must be 10 years of age. For more information please call 2527453515

Music to My Ears: Acoustical Engineering 4-H Summer Fun Alliance, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 13724 NC-55, Alliance, NC

If you love music, you will love our Music to My Ears Summer Camp! We will engineer acoustical instruments for awesome sound waves!