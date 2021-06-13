Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsboro, NC

Coming soon: Grantsboro events

Posted by 
Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 8 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are lining up on the Grantsboro calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grantsboro area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQ9EK_0aT3dlPU00

Family Retreat Weekend!

Arapahoe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 315 Camp Don Lee Rd, Arapahoe, NC

A Taste of Summer Camp for the Entire Family! Join us for a weekend of relaxation with your family while having plenty of space to social distance between families at Camp Don Lee. Many of our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2syf_0aT3dlPU00

Go Green: Engineering Recycled Racers

Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Embrace the speed with our Recycled Racers 4-H Summer Day Camp!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WARzk_0aT3dlPU00

Christmas in July Ornaments

Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 603 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Celebrate Christmas in July by making Christmas ornaments. This program is a part of our 2021 Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program. https://

Learn More

Knitting

Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 603 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Learn how to knit! Must be 10 years of age. For more information please call 2527453515

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqUe6_0aT3dlPU00

Music to My Ears: Acoustical Engineering 4-H Summer Fun

Alliance, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 13724 NC-55, Alliance, NC

If you love music, you will love our Music to My Ears Summer Camp! We will engineer acoustical instruments for awesome sound waves!

Learn More
Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro, NC
6
Followers
95
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arapahoe, NC
City
Bayboro, NC
City
Grantsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Camp#Recycled Racers#Nc Celebrate Christmas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(GRANTSBORO, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grantsboro. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Homes for sale in Grantsboro: New listings

(GRANTSBORO, NC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Grantsboro area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Ready for a change? These Grantsboro jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Grantsboro: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 3. Part Time Phlebotomist; 4. Sales - Opportunity to Advance in Leadership (Work From Home); 5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 6. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $1,890 per week; 8. Cath Lab (Cath) Travel Nurse RN - $44.57/Hour $1783/Weekly; 9. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $1759.74 / Week;
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Grantsboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Grantsboro: 1. Self-Motivated Sales Professional; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,300/Week Guaranteed - Excellent Benefits; 3. Construction Manager; 4. Cath Lab (Cath) Travel Nurse RN - $49.35/Hour $1974/Weekly; 5. Diesel Technician Mechanic; 6. Licensed Clinician - Child First Program; 7. CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN; 8. Wildlife Service Technician; 9. Work At Home Account Executive-Retention; 10. Site Manager;
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

A job on your schedule? These Grantsboro positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Grantsboro-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Polysomnographic Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hour as a Papa Pal Caregiver; 5. Grocery Clerk Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Merry Maids Team Cleaner; 7. Store Lead Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 8. Cake Decorator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$27/Hr; 9. Replenishment Associate Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 10. ReStore Ambassador/Driver;
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Grantsboro require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed 2. Customer Service Representative 3. Recent CDL-A Grads - Get Paid While You Earn Experience! 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Entry Sales Representative Needed! 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter 7. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 8. Plumbing Technician
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Grantsboro

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Grantsboro: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING & MENTORSHIP; 3. Registered Nurse | RN | CORR (Contract); 4. Covid Testing Assistant $32/Hour; 5. Licensed Clinician - Child First Program; 6. Wildlife Service Technician; 7. Site Manager; 8. Workforce Development Specialist; 9. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 10. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits;
Grantsboro, NCPosted by
Grantsboro News Watch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grantsboro

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Grantsboro, you could be saving up to $0.67 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 11233 Nc-55 W. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.41 at Exxon at 13841 Nc-55, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.