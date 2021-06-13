Jemez Pueblo events coming up

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are coming to Jemez Pueblo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jemez Pueblo:

Leadership Sandoval County - 40th Anniversary Golf Tournament Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 288 Prairie Star Rd, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

Leadership Sandoval County - 40th Anniversary Golf Tournament! Check-in begins at 7:00 AM with an 8:00 AM shot gun start! There will be lots of prizes and giveaways, Mulligans & strings will be...

Book Club Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 30 Jemez Springs Plaza, Jemez Springs, NM

Join us on the back deck of the Library on June 19th to share what you've been reading. Hosted by Amanda Lewis! Ages: Adult Grab any book you have read/listened to recently that you'd like to...

EEI/AGA Accounting Leadership Conference Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

The EEI/AGA Accounting Leadership Conference is one of the leading utility accounting conferences in the nation that focuses on the accounting, finance, business, and leadership issues facing...

Native Youth Golf Championship Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 288 Prairie Star Rd, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

NB3 Foundation is pleased to host the 2nd annual Native Youth Golf Tournament August 8-10, 2021. This event will be held at the beautiful Santa Ana Golf Course in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico ...

Fall Big Clean Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...