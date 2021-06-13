Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Jemez Pueblo events coming up

Posted by 
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 8 days ago

(JEMEZ PUEBLO, NM) Live events are coming to Jemez Pueblo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jemez Pueblo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OG4nt_0aT3dkWl00

Leadership Sandoval County - 40th Anniversary Golf Tournament

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 288 Prairie Star Rd, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

Leadership Sandoval County - 40th Anniversary Golf Tournament! Check-in begins at 7:00 AM with an 8:00 AM shot gun start! There will be lots of prizes and giveaways, Mulligans & strings will be...

Learn More

Book Club

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 30 Jemez Springs Plaza, Jemez Springs, NM

Join us on the back deck of the Library on June 19th to share what you've been reading. Hosted by Amanda Lewis! Ages: Adult Grab any book you have read/listened to recently that you'd like to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANscQ_0aT3dkWl00

EEI/AGA Accounting Leadership Conference

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

The EEI/AGA Accounting Leadership Conference is one of the leading utility accounting conferences in the nation that focuses on the accounting, finance, business, and leadership issues facing...

Learn More

Native Youth Golf Championship

Santa Ana Pueblo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 288 Prairie Star Rd, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM

NB3 Foundation is pleased to host the 2nd annual Native Youth Golf Tournament August 8-10, 2021. This event will be held at the beautiful Santa Ana Golf Course in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48GTjq_0aT3dkWl00

Fall Big Clean

Jemez Springs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: Jemez Springs, NM

Spend a free weekend at the camp and help us get ready for the winter! Come as a Troop, family, or as an individual adult, and help clean the shelters, dining halls, take down tents, and generally...

Learn More
Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Jemez Pueblo, NM
3
Followers
73
Post
470
Views
ABOUT

With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Ana Pueblo, NM
City
Jemez Pueblo, NM
City
Jemez Springs, NM
Sandoval County, NM
Government
County
Sandoval County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mulligans Strings#Nm Nb3 Foundation#Sun Oct 10#Troop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Jemez Pueblo, NMPosted by
Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Jemez Pueblo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jemez Pueblo: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Part-Time & Full-Time work from home. Perfect Sales Job!; 3. Obstetrics Gynecology Travel Nurse RN - $2840/week- Albuquerque, NM; 4. Licensed Sales Agent; 5. Receiving Manager; 6. Customer Support Associate, $500 Sign-On Bonus; 7. Cashier (Good4u Customer Care); 8. AVG. $1,500-$1,800 WEEKLY DRIVING FOR BASIN; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1971 / Week; 10. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,953 per week;
Jemez Pueblo, NMPosted by
Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Jemez Pueblo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jemez Pueblo: 1. Perfect Sales Job - Remote - Make $1,250+ weekly!; 2. Customer Service Representative; 3. Automotive Technician Diagnostic Specialist - Shop Embedded; 4. NM-RN-PACU 1- $68.15 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $1,953 per week; 6. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 7. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $46.47/Hour $1859/Weekly; 8. Registered Nurse; 9. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $1,813 per week; 10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr;
Jemez Pueblo, NMPosted by
Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Jemez Pueblo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jemez Pueblo: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,636 Per Week; 3. Supervisory General Engineer/Physical Scientist (AM Nuclear Safety Engineering and Readiness); 4. Perfect Sales Job - Remote - Make $1,250+ weekly!; 5. Travel Sonography Tech - $1,925 per week; 6. Automotive Technician Mechanic; 7. Customer Service Representative; 8. HVAC and Refrigeration Specialist; 9. Administrative Assistant; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $207,000/Year + $4,000 Sign-On;
Jemez Pueblo, NMPosted by
Jemez Pueblo News Watch

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Jemez Pueblo

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Jemez Pueblo: 1. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 2. Automotive Technician Diagnostic Specialist - Shop Embedded; 3. Work At Home Sales Associate Account Executive; 4. MVD Greeter; 5. Administrative Assistant; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1950 / Week; 7. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 8. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $40.04/Hour $1601/Weekly; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1552.68 / Week; 10. CDL-A Company Drivers - OTR Runs - $5,000 Sign-on Bonus;