Panguitch, UT

Live events on the horizon in Panguitch

Posted by 
Panguitch Daily
Panguitch Daily
 8 days ago

(PANGUITCH, UT) Panguitch has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Panguitch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNieC_0aT3dje200

Three Live Bands & Fireworks

Brian Head, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT

Fireworks, live music, additional hours of operations until 6:00 pm. Food and Beverage services open until 9:00 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xg5AG_0aT3dje200

Old Skool Panguitch Rally

Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 50 E 800 N, Panguitch, UT

Old Skool Panguitch Rally is on Facebook. To connect with Old Skool Panguitch Rally, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gmc4W_0aT3dje200

Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally 5K, 2021

Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 390 E 100 S, Panguitch, UT

Race Information The Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally 5K is held in picturesque Panguitch, Utah the fourth weekend of June. The race is run while hot air balloons are rising into the Southern Utah...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vVfhl_0aT3dje200

Badass and Beautiful Retreat- Embrace Your Truth

Brian Head, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719

Join us for an exclusive event to embrace Your Truth! This is a live event with limited space for only 16 people to join us on this journey.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BM5X6_0aT3dje200

Christmas in the Country

Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 15 E 400 N, Parowan, UT

Don't miss this terrific Craft Bazaar! Located at the Iron County Fair Building. Beautiful crafts of all types. Get your Holiday shopping in early!

Learn More
ABOUT

With Panguitch Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Panguitch, UT Posted by
Panguitch Daily

Top homes for sale in Panguitch

