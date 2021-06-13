Live events on the horizon in Panguitch

(PANGUITCH, UT) Panguitch has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Panguitch:

Three Live Bands & Fireworks Brian Head, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT

Fireworks, live music, additional hours of operations until 6:00 pm. Food and Beverage services open until 9:00 pm.

Old Skool Panguitch Rally Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 50 E 800 N, Panguitch, UT

Old Skool Panguitch Rally is on Facebook. To connect with Old Skool Panguitch Rally, join Facebook today.

Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally 5K, 2021 Panguitch, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 390 E 100 S, Panguitch, UT

Race Information The Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally 5K is held in picturesque Panguitch, Utah the fourth weekend of June. The race is run while hot air balloons are rising into the Southern Utah...

Badass and Beautiful Retreat- Embrace Your Truth Brian Head, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 329 UT-143, Brian Head, UT 84719

Join us for an exclusive event to embrace Your Truth! This is a live event with limited space for only 16 people to join us on this journey.

Christmas in the Country Parowan, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 15 E 400 N, Parowan, UT

Don't miss this terrific Craft Bazaar! Located at the Iron County Fair Building. Beautiful crafts of all types. Get your Holiday shopping in early!