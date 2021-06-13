Cancel
Seadrift, TX

Seadrift calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 8 days ago

(SEADRIFT, TX) Seadrift has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seadrift:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kebCP_0aT3dhsa00

ONS and Seaux Cajun Crawfish Bash!

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 206 S Commerce St, Port Lavaca, TX

Yay! We have rescheduled our Bash from the rain out! Join us Saturday June 19th 2-8pm for Crawfish, Beer & Music! Pet and Family Friendly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVWab_0aT3dhsa00

Live Band

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1348 CR 302, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us for a fun night of live music! Wear your dancing shoes and be ready to have a blast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hXXc1_0aT3dhsa00

Boujee on the Bay Farmers Market

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1A Virginia Pl, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us the 3rd Sunday of every month for brunch, wine cocktails, and a farmers market with fresh produce and other homemade goods.

Fireworks Show Over The Bay

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1348 CR 302, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us for our annual 4th of July fireworks show over the bay! Fireworks will kick off at 9:30* All events are weather permittingNote- If rain is in the forecast for the 4th we will move the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eiKfL_0aT3dhsa00

Annual Changing of the Gavel Banquet - "The Journey We Are On..."

Fulton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 402 N Fulton Beach Rd, Fulton, TX

72nd Annual Changing of the Gavel Banquet It's the Annual Changing of the Gavel of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Join in to recognize the new incoming Board of Directors, salute to the...

With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

