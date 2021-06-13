Seadrift calendar: Events coming up

(SEADRIFT, TX) Seadrift has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seadrift:

ONS and Seaux Cajun Crawfish Bash! Port Lavaca, TX

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 206 S Commerce St, Port Lavaca, TX

Yay! We have rescheduled our Bash from the rain out! Join us Saturday June 19th 2-8pm for Crawfish, Beer & Music! Pet and Family Friendly.

Live Band Port Lavaca, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1348 CR 302, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us for a fun night of live music! Wear your dancing shoes and be ready to have a blast!

Boujee on the Bay Farmers Market Port Lavaca, TX

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Address: 1A Virginia Pl, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us the 3rd Sunday of every month for brunch, wine cocktails, and a farmers market with fresh produce and other homemade goods.

Fireworks Show Over The Bay Port Lavaca, TX

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 1348 CR 302, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us for our annual 4th of July fireworks show over the bay! Fireworks will kick off at 9:30* All events are weather permittingNote- If rain is in the forecast for the 4th we will move the...

Annual Changing of the Gavel Banquet - "The Journey We Are On..." Fulton, TX

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 402 N Fulton Beach Rd, Fulton, TX

72nd Annual Changing of the Gavel Banquet It's the Annual Changing of the Gavel of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Join in to recognize the new incoming Board of Directors, salute to the...